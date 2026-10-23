Just think about all of the chaos that we are witnessing in 2026.

War in the Middle East.

War in Ukraine.

More than 50 active armed conflicts in Africa.

An unprecedented energy crisis.

Soaring fuel prices.

Soaring fertilizer prices.

Soaring food prices.

The worst global food crisis in modern history.

The fastest-growing Ebola outbreak ever.

The most powerful Super El Niño that scientists have recorded.

Epic stoms.

Widespread droughts.

A historic wildfire season.

A global bond crisis.

And now the price of oil is the highest that it has been since fighting with Iran erupted again earlier this year.

If only someone would have warned us in advance that all of this was coming…

Of course the truth is that we were warned in advance.

And we were also warned in advance that global events are going to get a whole lot crazier than this.

I am doing my best to sound the alarm in as many ways as I can while there is still time to do so.

This newsletter is the primary way that my work gets supported.

The good news is that the number of free subscribers has been climbing to record heights.

17,737 subscribers in more than 130 countries around the globe get this newsletter, but only an extremely small fraction of them are paid subscribers.

The number of paid subscribers is actually lower than it was at the beginning of this calendar year, and it is the paid subscribers that are carrying the ball for everyone else.

If you see the importance of what I am doing, please consider supporting my work.

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We are literally witnessing prophecy being fulfilled right in front of our eyes, and it appears that global events are about to accelerate even more…