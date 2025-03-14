All of human history has been building up to these times, and we get to be here for it.

I am so thankful for the network of friends that I have made all over the world in recent years. So many of you are standing on the wall and faithfully sounding the alarm about what is coming. We are moving into the most catastrophic period that the world has ever seen, and the fate of billions hangs in the balance. I cannot thank those of you that have chosen to stand with me enough. When you share in the work, you share in the rewards. I am so grateful for every single paid subscriber, because every single paid subscription is so greatly needed during this very difficult time.

It is true that I am working on a new book. It will be the most important book that I have ever written, and I want to make sure that my core supporters get some of this material first.