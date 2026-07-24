I know what you are probably thinking.

You are probably thinking that the image above must be AI-generated because things couldn’t possibly be that bad in our western states right now.

But it isn’t AI-generated at all.

This map shows real wildfires that are our firefighters are currently fighting, and many of them are burning uncontrollably.

I will be talking more about this map later in this article.

But first I wanted to thank my core supporters for making this operation possible. I endeavor to shine a light in the darkness, and people in approximately two-thirds of the nations on the entire planet are touched by this newsletter each week. I reach other audiences through the appearances that I make on television, radio and podcasts. Needless to say, I am not paid for any of those appearances. My work is also republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the world, and I am not paid for that either. My goal is to share the truth with as many people as I possibly can while there is still time to do so, and during the coming months I want to do so much more. I want to find new methods that will allow me to expose millions to the truth. But I could not do that without those of you that are paid subscribers, because those of you that are paid subscribers make all of this possible.

The destinies of approximately 8.3 billion people are hanging in the balance.

I truly wish that I could sit down individually with every single one of them.

But that is simply not possible.

So I am using the Internet to reach as many as I can for as long as I can.

Thank you for choosing to be part of the team.

I have so much to share with you in this article, and I will try to squeeze it all in.