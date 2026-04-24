For Paid Subscribers: A Lot Of Really Weird Stuff Just Happened And I Have Some Questions
In all the years that I have been writing, this is the most dangerous moment the world has ever faced.
I have so much information to share with you today, and I have some very important questions that I want to explore.
But first I want to thank you for supporting my work. This article is for you. I have thousands upon thousands of subscribers all over the world, but it is just a very small team of paid subscribers that is carrying the ball for everyone else. Without you, this newsletter would not be able to continue.
I have to warn you in advance - this is going to be a very long article.
Global events have really started to accelerate, and chaos is breaking out all around us.
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