In all the years that I have been writing, this is the most dangerous moment the world has ever faced.

I have so much information to share with you today, and I have some very important questions that I want to explore.

But first I want to thank you for supporting my work. This article is for you. I have thousands upon thousands of subscribers all over the world, but it is just a very small team of paid subscribers that is carrying the ball for everyone else. Without you, this newsletter would not be able to continue.

I have to warn you in advance - this is going to be a very long article.

Global events have really started to accelerate, and chaos is breaking out all around us.