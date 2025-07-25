I have so much new information about the Epstein saga to share with you today. This article is going to be longer than usual, but that cannot be avoided. It appears that we may be on the brink of some major revelations, and that is a very good thing because the American people deserve the truth.

But first I want to say a huge “thank you” to my paid subscribers. Those of you that have joined the ranks of my core supporters make all of this possible. People in more than 100 countries are hearing the truth each week because of you, and I can’t thank you enough for being part of the team.