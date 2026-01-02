When I woke up this morning, I was greeted by headlines that really shook me up.

We certainly didn’t have to wait long for global events to get quite “interesting” in 2026, did we?

I am completely convinced that 2026 is going to be the most important year that we have ever seen in our entire lifetimes.

I have so much information to share with you today, and hopefully Substack will allow me to squeeze all of it into a single newsletter.

But first, I want to thank those of you that are paid subscribers, because without you this newsletter would simply not be possible. Every month, this newsletter goes out to people in more than half of the nations on the entire planet, and when you sign up for a paid subscription you literally make yourself part of that effort.

It is my goal to share the truth with as many people as I possibly can while there is still time to do so. The clock is ticking, and there are so few voices that are accurately warning people about what is really coming.

Just within for the past 24 hours, there have been some very significant developments.

I think that many of you will be quite stunned by what I am about to share.