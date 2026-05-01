Most Americans get their news from a very small handful of ultra-powerful media organizations, and those ultra-powerful media organizations are controlled by the global elite. So the version of the news that you are going to get from those ultra-powerful media organizations is going to be the version of the news that the global elite want you to have.

That is just one of the reasons why independent journalists are so important.

Since we do not answer to the global elite, we are not forced to push their agenda.

Instead, we can just go wherever the facts lead us.

For more than a decade and a half, I have been working relentlessly to share the truth with the world. As a result, I have been attacked from literally all directions. Ordinary people like me are not supposed to be so effective in exposing the darkness. 2026 has been a particularly challenging year for me, and I need your help. If you have been blessed by this newsletter and consider it to be one of the very best sources of information on the entire Internet, please stand with me. The only way that I can continue to do what I do is if I have a team of core supporters that believe in what I am trying to do.

There are certainly a lot of people out there that do not like what I have to say and are willing to spend a lot of time and energy attacking me.

So when I get an encouraging word from those that see the value in what I am doing, that means a great deal to me.

Today, I wanted to create something special for those of you that are paid subscribers to thank you for keeping this operation going. The following are 15 huge stories that are not getting nearly enough attention from the mainstream media right now…