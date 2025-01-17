I have been hearing from so many people that believe that something really big is about to happen. Next week, Donald Trump will be inaugurated, and I think that events in the political realm will start to move very, very rapidly after that. Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history in Southern California. This year has already gotten off to an extremely chaotic beginning, and I am entirely convinced that a lot more chaos is ahead of us.

Today, I have something a little different for you. I am constantly coming across stories that demonstrate just how far we have fallen as a nation. We live in a deeply broken society, and it has been getting worse with each passing year. The following are 10 insane facts about life in the U.S. that will have you shaking your head in disbelief…