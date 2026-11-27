I hope that you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

It may be the last “normal” Thanksgiving that we get to experience.

Of course many would argue that this wasn’t a “normal” Thanksgiving either.

Prior to the pandemic, Americans would start lining up in front of retailers in the middle of the night so that they could rush in when the doors opened and take advantage of the shockingly good Black Friday deals that were being offered.

I miss those days.

Each year I would do an article about the chaos that we just witnessed.

But we don’t see chaos like that anymore.

These days, most of the really good Black Friday deals are online.

I have never offered a Black Friday deal before, but since just about everyone else is offering a special deal today, I figured that now would be a great time to start a new tradition.

From now through the rest of the weekend, you can get 20 percent off on new and gift subscriptions by clicking the button below…

Get 20% off forever

I know that things are very tight for many of you these days, and so hopefully this will be a real blessing.

A lot of my core supporters enjoy the Friday articles more than anything else because I tend to cover a wide variety of topics.

Today, I want to touch on a number of things that aren’t getting nearly enough attention from the mainstream media.