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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
Oct 5

I suspect that this result, ie famine. is/was the expected outcome to djt initiating this war.

He is obeying his puppet masters and dragging us into the Ungreat reset.

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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
Oct 5

Who can we thank for the severe reduction in Diesel fuel (farming and transport)? For the reduced fertilizer from the Middle East? The UREA shortages? The Helium shortages? The drastic increase in food and Housing inflation? The coming shortages that will impact every American?? Who?? Who do you hold responsible? Decisions have consequences. And the decision to go to war with Iran over false pretenses, (don't believe me see Iraq), and now to open up a second front with the Houthis is one mistake followed by another. Again I ask. WHO??

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