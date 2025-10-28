Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
7h

...."Federal workers lined up around the corner outside of the Capital Area Food Bank in Southeast Washington, D.C., on Friday after missing their first full paycheck"....

I can't understand how anyone as a "federal worker" could be in such dire straits after missing only one paycheck with the golden parachute benefits most federal jobs provide. How one can be so woefully unprepared while still being competent enough to work a job staggers the imagination. Or are they double dipping?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
7h

There are approximately 44 million legal immigrants in the United States. Immigrants and non-US citizens are legally allowed to get EBT cards, except for those here on temporary visas. EBT cards are the modern-day equivalent of food stamps. Immigrants must meet the same income level and other resources as any US citizen. On the other hand, illegal immigrants are not allowed to legally get EBT cards but it is known there is some fraud taking place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture