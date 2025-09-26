Let us hope that global leaders will not choose a path that takes us to nuclear war, because the fate of billions of people is literally hanging in the balance. Unfortunately, our relations with Russia have deteriorated significantly in recent weeks. Very serious threats are being made, and it appears that both sides are preparing to greatly escalate matters. I think that western leaders are convinced that the Russians will eventually back down, and I think that Russian leaders are convinced that NATO will eventually back down. But what happens if neither side ever backs down?

If a full-blown nuclear war erupts, millions upon millions of people will be immediately killed.

But far more people will die during the nuclear winter that follows.

In fact, one study found that more than 5 billion people could die from starvation in such a scenario…

More than half of the world’s population will die from starvation in an event of a full-scale nuclear war, a new study showed. A new Nature Food study published Monday indicated that 66% of the world’s population or more than 5 billion people would likely die from starvation within two years should Russia and the United States engage in a nuclear war. The study, conducted by researchers from Rutgers University, suggested that nuclear weapon detonation could cause massive fires and inject soot from burning cities and forests into the atmosphere. The soot would then circulate to the skies above major global food exporters, such as the U.S., China, Germany and the United Kingdom, blocking out sunlight that is essential in growing crops to feed people.

You may think that you will just grow your own food if something like this happens.

But how are you going to grow your own food when it is freezing cold outside?

We are literally closer to nuclear war than we have ever been before, and we must turn back while there is still time.

Unfortunately, the Trump administration is seriously considering sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine…

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Donald Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles in a ‘massively positive’ private meeting held on the sidelines of the United Nations. The Ukrainian President told his American counterpart that the state-of-the-art weapons system could finally force Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table to discuss peace. Several sources told The Telegraph that the appeal was made during what insiders described as a ‘massively positive’ encounter between the two world leaders.

This must not happen.

Moscow would be in easy range of Tomahawk missiles launched from Ukraine, and that is why Joe Biden was not willing to give them to the Ukrainians…

It remains unclear whether Zelensky will succeed in persuading Washington to provide Tomahawks – which have a range of up to 1,500miles and carry a 450kg warhead, making them vastly more effective than any similar long-range weapon previously donate to Kyiv. Joe Biden, the former US President, rejected an identical request during his final months in office, when Zelensky presented his so-called 10-point ‘Victory Plan’. At the time, officials feared the missiles could strike Moscow itself, slip past Russia’s air defences and dangerously escalate the conflict.

Yes, the Russians have the most advanced missile defense systems in the entire world.

But even if a few Tomahawk cruise missiles get through and start slamming into Moscow, the Russians would respond with overwhelming force.

And then there would be no turning back.

Earlier this week, Volodymyr Zelensky remarked that Russians will soon need to know where their bomb shelters are located. In response, Dmitry Medvedev just warned that “Russia can use weapons a bomb shelter won’t protect against”…

“The Kiev drug addict said the Kremlin should know where a bomb shelter is so its occupants can hide when he uses long-range American weapons,” Medvedev, who is deputy chairman to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Kremlin’s Security Council, and is himself a former president and prime minister of Russia, in a post on X. “What the freak needs to know is that Russia can use weapons a bomb shelter won’t protect against. Americans should also keep this in mind.”

Someone really needs to tell President Trump that he must not give Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Sadly, it appears that Trump has completely given up on peace with Russia.

So if there will be no peace, what will we get instead?

Ominously, the U.S. Navy just conducted a test launch of multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles off the coast of Florida…

The US Navy has launched multiple Trident II D5 ballistic missiles off the coast of Florida and into the Atlantic in the latest test of a system that can deliver thermonuclear warheads thousands of miles away. An Ohio-class submarine launched the unarmed weapons from a submerged position during tests, marking the 197th consecutive successful test flight of the Trident II system.

Meanwhile, the Europeans are threatening to shoot down Russian aircraft…

European diplomats warned the Kremlin this week that NATO is ready to respond to further violations of its airspace with full force, including by shooting down Russian planes, according to officials familiar with the exchange. At a tense meeting in Moscow, British, French and German envoys addressed their concerns about an incursion by three MiG-31 fighter jets over Estonia last week, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the talks took place behind closed doors. Following the conversation, they concluded that the violation had been a deliberate tactic ordered by Russian commanders.

The Russians have warned that if NATO shoots down Russian aircraft there will be war.

But European leaders don’t seem concerned about this threat at all.

In fact, some of them sound quite ready to get this show on the road…

On Wednesday the head of the EU Commission promoted the idea of attacking Russian planes. “My opinion is we have to defend every square centimeter of the territory,” von der Leyen told CNN on Wednesday. “That means if there is an intrusion in the airspace, after warning, after being very clear, of course the option of shooting down a fighter jet that is intruding our airspace is on the table.” She was not the only European with that idea, however. “If another missile or aircraft enters our airspace without permission – either deliberately or by mistake – and gets shot down and the wreckage falls on NATO territory, please don’t come here to whine about it,” Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at an emergency UN Security Council this week.

Something about all of this doesn’t smell right.

Could it be possible that the stage is being set for some sort of a false flag incident?

It is being reported that there were more than 500 drone sightings over Denmark within a 24 hour period…

Members of the public in Denmark have recorded over 500 possible drone sightings in the past 24 hours, after Scandinavia was targetted in a series of aerial attacks that some European officials have linked to Russia. The population is full of fear following the drone incursions that shut down two of the country’s airports on Wednesday night in what has been described by officials as a ‘systematic operation’ and a ‘hybrid attack’. It was the second incident in two days following Monday night’s drone disruption over Copenhagen airport that interfered with around 100 flights and left 20,000 passengers stranded.

The Europeans are claiming that these are “Russian drones”, but Russia insists that it doesn’t have anything to do with them.

To me, it sounds like someone is up to no good.

If you hear that a “Russian drone” has been downed in Denmark, that will be a major red flag.

I am also deeply troubled by reports of leaked Russian documents that appear to show that Russia is helping China prepare for an invasion of Taiwan…

Moscow is helping China to prepare for a potential invasion of Taiwan, according to an analysis of leaked Russian documents by a UK-based defense and security forum. The Royal United Services Institute’s analysis is based on around 800 pages of documents, including contracts and lists of equipment to be supplied by Moscow to Beijing, from the Black Moon hacktivist group. The mix of completed and apparent draft Russian documents reference meetings between Chinese and Russian delegations and payment and delivery timelines for high-altitude parachute systems and amphibious assault vehicles.

On top of all that, it is being reported that Russia is actually equipping and training Chinese paratroopers…

Russia has agreed to equip and train a Chinese airborne battalion and share its expertise in airdropping armored vehicles that analysts say could boost Beijing’s capacity to seize Taiwan, according to newly obtained documents that show the two nations’ deepening military cooperation. The agreements allow Beijing to access training and technology in one of the few areas where Russian capabilities still surpass those of the Chinese military: Russia’s more experienced airborne troops, military analysts said. Moscow has become increasingly dependent on China for dual use items to prop up its sanctions-hit military industry and sustain its war in Ukraine, but the deals show how Beijing is simultaneously tapping its partner’s battlefield expertise to further Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s drive to build a modern military with capabilities that match or surpass those of the United States.

The Chinese are far more serious about seizing Taiwan than most people realize.

But I had no idea that the Russians were so deeply involved in the preparations for such an operation.

I am so deeply frustrated with both sides.

For years, I have been writing about the wars that they are now dragging us into against our will.

The vast majority of the population does not want war.

But unless there is some sort of a miracle, that is exactly what we are going to get.

Time is running out my friends.

Earlier today, I was deeply alarmed to learn that Polish citizens are being instructed to leave Belarus immediately…

The Polish Embassy emphasised that due to rising tensions, ongoing military activity in the region and cases of arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly advises against any travel to Belarus. “In the event of a sudden deterioration of the security situation, border closures or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation may become significantly more difficult or even impossible. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Polish citizens currently on the territory of the Republic of Belarus to leave immediately using available commercial or private means of transport,” its statement read.

Why is such an urgent alert being issued now?

And why have hundreds of U.S. military officials been summoned for a secret meeting at a military base in Virginia next week?

I don’t like what I am seeing.

So much is starting to happen, and it appears that global events are about to go into overdrive.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.