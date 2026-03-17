Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
2h

Amish people don't ever have fertilizer problem.

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
3hEdited

"We've been all over the fertilizer problem" Lol

Sure, like all over in helping to cause it. Losers

Maybe the powers that shouldnt be want to recommend "water cremation". 🤢

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