Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
8h

Trump is playing 4d chess in his mind while the Iranians are fighting 4th generation war on the battlefield. It should have been a simple matter to pick up a geography book and see where all the gulf shipping passes through but Trump apparently doesn’t need books or people who know what they’re doing in his cabinet.

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Daniel Monsour's avatar
Daniel Monsour
8h

Those light oils are engine killers, 0W-16, 0W-20, they're used to boost gas milage but are hard on engines....engines won't last 100,000 miles. 5W-20 or 30 protects engines better.

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