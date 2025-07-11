Michael Snyder’s Substack

sosumi
1h

When recently asked by reporters why the Epstein investigation was suddenly ended, FBI Director Kash Patel responded by claiming continuing the Epstein investigation would only serve to "further victimize the victims" which he didn't want to see happen.

Uhmm... terminating the Epstein investigation IS further victimizing the victims Kash! Could you possibly be more offensive with that comment?

