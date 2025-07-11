It is not easy to write about this Epstein stuff. Over the course of this past week, I have had to dig into material that is deeply, deeply disturbing. Honestly, it would have been much easier for me to write about just about anything else. But I felt that I must write about this, because the credibility of our entire system of justice is on the line. If powerful men can abuse young girls for years and get away with it, and if law enforcement officials can cover it up and lie to our faces about it, our system has lost all legitimacy. Sadly, there are certain individuals that have gotten quite upset that I have dared to expose some things, and that is something that I will have to deal with. But for those of you that value the truth, I hope that you will support what I am trying to do.

The government is trying to convince us that there is absolutely no reason to prosecute any of Epstein’s powerful friends.

But Epstein’s actual victims are telling an entirely different story.

So why doesn’t the government use their eyewitness testimony?

According to Google AI, eyewitness testimony is one of the most powerful forms of evidence in a court of law…

In a court of law, direct evidence, especially when it comes from a reliable source and is corroborated by other evidence, is often considered the most powerful form of proof. This includes things like eyewitness testimony where someone directly saw the crime occur and can identify the perpetrator, or video footage that clearly shows the defendant committing the act. However, circumstantial evidence, particularly forensic evidence like DNA or fingerprints, can also be very compelling, especially when it directly links the defendant to the crime scene.

At this point, the government is publicly admitting that there are “over one thousand victims”.

So why not start interviewing them?

I am sure that many of those victims would be quite eager to bring those that abused them to justice.

In fact, last year eight of those victims filed a lawsuit against the FBI that alleged that “they were abused by Epstein and his wealthy associates between 2002 and 2017″…

A group of eight women who were sexually abused and trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the federal government over the FBI’s failure to act on reports regarding Epstein’s crimes as early as 1996. The women, six of whom used the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect their identities, detail how they were abused by Epstein and his wealthy associates between 2002 and 2017, with some having been abused as minors.

They are seeking 100 million dollars in damages.

So they must have a very strong case.

Several of these women were allegedly abused both in New York City and on Epstein’s private island…

Jane Doe #1 was sexually abused as a minor in New York and trafficked to Epstein’s Virgin Islands estate multiple times between 2007 and 2017, according to the suit, during which time she was forced to marry an Eastern European woman to further Epstein’s international sex trafficking ring. Jane Doe #2 was also abused in New York and was trafficked to the Virgin Islands multiple times between 2005 and 2017. Jane Doe #3 was abused in New York between 2004 and 2005, Jane Doe #4 was abused between 2002 and 2008 and Jane Doe #5 was abused between 2006 and 2008. Jane Doe #6 was abused in New York and the Virgin Islands in 2004.

And the lawsuit also alleges that the FBI knew that Epstein and his wealthy associates were abusing young girls all the way back in 1996…

In 1996, FBI agents began receiving credible tips that Epstein was trafficking young women and underage girls, but failed to interview victims, respond to tips or arrest the “pedophile billionaire,” the women said. That year, Maria Farmer and her sister Annie reported to the New York Police Department and the FBI that they, along with other minors and vulnerable young women, had been sexually abused by Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. “In response to the call by Maria Farmer, the FBI ‘hung up’ on her and did nothing to investigate the report,” the women said. Between 1996 and 2005, the FBI continued to receive reports of sexual abuse, trafficking and human rights violations, yet failed to act, the women say. In 2002, Epstein was given secret service clearance for travel to Africa, where he travelled with former President Bill Clinton — according to testimony by former Epstein pilot Larry Visoski — and several “very young women.”

If these allegations about the FBI are true, that means that the government has been covering this up for nearly 30 years!

Our system is so broken.

And there are prominent voices that are actually cheering the fact that the Epstein investigation has now been brought to an end.

Those people should be ashamed of themselves.

In the memo declaring that the investigation was over, we were told that there was no evidence that Epstein blackmailed anyone.

But in Virginia Giuffre’s diary, it clearly states that she was “watched by Epstein’s hidden cameras” and that there is “archive footage showing me being abused by other men, used as blackmail”…

This is evidence that Epstein was blackmailing his powerful friends.

So how can the government possibly claim that there is no evidence of blackmail?

It is absurd.

Just a few months ago, Alina Habba promised us that big revelations were coming…

In February, Alina Habba, attorney and counsel to Trump, was a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored and suggested there would be “names that will come out.” “America needs to remember one thing,” she said, “we are going to be promises made, promises kept. “But when you’re dealing with victims, and by the way this is a perfect example of a case that was vetted, that went through trial, that had testimony and was prosecuted the right way, and I don’t preemptively attack, that’s just not the way I operate, but in this case, in Epstein’s case, it is incredibly disturbing.

But now we are being told that we get nothing and that we should shut up about the entire thing.

If the government is not going to reveal the truth, perhaps it will come out another way.

Former Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz insists that he literally knows “the names of the individuals” that are being protected…

Two days after the FBI leaked a memo to Axios revealing that the Epstein case is effectively ‘closed’ (he killed himself and there’s no ‘list’ of clients) – former Epstein attorney and associate Alan Dershowitz says he knows exactly who’s on the ‘Epstein list,’ and why it’s being suppressed from the public. “I have seen – remember I was accused falsely,” Dershowitz said on the Sean Spicer show. “Let me tell you, I know for a fact documents are being suppressed. And they’re being suppressed to protect the individuals. I know the names of the individuals. I know why they’re being suppressed. I know who’s suppressing them. But I’m bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases, and I can’t disclose what I know. But I – hand to God, I know the names of people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them, and that’s wrong.“

They won’t be able to run from their crimes forever.

Eventually the truth will catch up with them.

One of Epstein’s victims named Juliette Bryant claims that she was abused at least three times a day while she was on Epstein’s private island…

A former model who says she was raped at least three times a day on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island is now going scorched earth on President Donald Trump after his Justice Department this week reneged on its pledge to release files including names, flight logs and co-conspirators of the convicted pedophile.

And she is warning that when the truth about this whole thing finally comes out “it will break people’s brains”…

In a separate interview with Don Keith, Bryant said: “If they release what they’re really up to, it will break people’s brains. “People will suddenly be all anti-government. People won’t want to go to work anymore. Religion will fall away, that’s what will happen.”

The government has all that it needs to prosecute the evildoers in this case.

Just talk to the victims.

It really is that simple.

The collective testimony of large numbers of victims would be more than enough to put the abusers away for a very long time.

But the Justice Department and the FBI refuse to go that route, and that is extremely unfortunate.

