Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
3h

Does big, bad Ji think he is still dealing with spineless, senile Joe? He is dealing with Trump, the player, whose bluff he will not easily call. It is common knowledge that China's economy is close to collapse. Will the ChiComs allow their economy to crash? Either they will give in to Trump or they will declare war. So, we might have to do with a less Chinese junk and even some necessities. Suck it up. We are Americans. We can deal with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RayDar's avatar
RayDar
4h

OK. We get it. Empty shelves. Everyone panic. Got it………not worried in the least.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture