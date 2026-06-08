Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
2h

Why are you beating your head and throwing dust on yourself when you should be joyful? It literally reads in Matthew, And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

These are not sceptics, they are liars ---- covering for the party in charge, giving the markets a boost, calming the unwary to keep them asleep and blind to reality. Propaganda and manipulation based on LIES.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture