No matter how bad things get, some skeptics will simply never admit that what we are experiencing is unusual. We live at a time of seemingly endless wars, growing global hunger, alarming outbreaks of disease and constant natural disasters, but they just keep telling us that everything is fine. Russia and Ukraine are absolutely pummeling one another, Iran and Israel are firing ballistic missiles at each other, and we are facing severe shortages of oil and natural gas in the months ahead. Meanwhile, global food production will be way down this year thanks to a historic fertilizer crisis, unprecedented drought and a “Godzilla El Niño” that is on the way. I just don’t understand how some people can be so cavalier about all of this.

Everything is being shaken, and that includes the ground underneath our feet.

Less than 24 hours ago, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake absolutely rocked the Philippines…

At least 32 people have died after a powerful earthquake struck an island in the Philippines, causing landslides and buildings to collapse into rubble. Eyewitnesses on Mindanao in the south of the country said people rushed out their houses into the streets for safety as the ground shook, while footage of a school in Digos showed young children screaming as the earthquake causes an outdoor structure to collapse. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake also triggered tsunami waves exceeding a metre that impacted nearby coastlines.

This was an immensely destructive quake, and there was a tremendous amount of panic as numerous large buildings suddenly collapsed…

Of course most of us will have totally forgotten about this disaster by tomorrow because the news cycle will be feeding us lots of new things to focus on.

But one of these days “the Big One” will hit the west coast of the United States.

In fact, scientists have determined that the amount of tectonic stress that has built up in Southern California is at the highest level ever recorded…

Since the last major earthquake to affect the wider Los Angeles region, the Fort Tejon earthquake of 1857, with a magnitude of 7.9, tectonic stress along the fault segments has built up continuously during a prolonged quiet period that has long concerned researchers, given the potential for a large future rupture. In a new study led by Dr. Liliane Burkhard of the Division of Space Research and Planetary Sciences (WP) at the Physics Institute of the University of Bern, an international research team modeled 1,000 years of earthquake history along the southern San Andreas and San Jacinto fault systems to estimate the present-day stress loading at Cajon Pass. Researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, the U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Science Center in Pasadena, and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego were involved. The results show that tectonic stresses in the region have reached and, in some cases, exceeded the highest levels of the last millennium.

I am convinced that earthquakes will be a major theme over the next 12 months, and I am also convinced that volcanic eruptions will be a major theme as well.

Right now, 41 volcanoes are currently erupting around the world.

But the skeptics insist that there is nothing to be concerned about.

They are also telling us that we will get through the global energy crisis just fine too even though the “absolute operational minimum floor for the global oil system” will be hit just a few short months from now…

The absolute operational minimum floor for the global oil system is estimated to be about 6.8 billion barrels. Below that, the system will simply not function. On our current trajectory, the world will reach that point in September, if not before. It turns out there really weren’t 8.5 billion barrels of available oil inventories across the world at the beginning of the war, only 8.5 billion minus 6.8 billion, or 1.7 billion. Big difference! The moment we reach “tank bottoms” actually comes before we reach operational minimum. Technically, “tank bottoms” refers to the sludge that builds up on the bottoms of storage tanks, which must be periodically cleaned out and disposed of or processed to extract valuable products. In this context, this moment is when practical commercial storage runs very low, so as not to be a reliable buffer between current supply and demand. That’s when a bidding war will begin, and oil prices are likely to spike to $150 a barrel or higher, oil industry executives say. That moment is not far away, even as the world sleepwalks through the greatest oil crisis in history.

The only way we avoid a nightmare scenario is if the Strait of Hormuz opens immediately.

And that is not going to happen.

Meanwhile, the New World screwworm continues to pop up in even more locations in the Southwest…

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday confirmed three additional cases of New World screwworm, including two in Texas, according to the agency’s animal health arm. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said the two Texas cases affected a calf in La Salle County and a goat in Gillespie County. APHIS clarified that a fifth case reported earlier on Monday in a dog in Andrews County would be reclassified as the first case detected in New Mexico. The veterinarian who reported the case is located in Texas, the agency said, but the dog resides at a household in Lea County, New Mexico, which borders Texas.

The size of the U.S. cattle herd is already the smallest that it has been since 1951.

So what is going to happen if the New World screwworm starts spreading like wildfire?

Another plague that is deeply alarming authorities is playing out in central Africa…

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has risen to 544, in the wake of the US’s health protection agency warned the outbreak could become the largest on record. The epicentre is in DRC’s Ituri province, where Africa’s top public health agency, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), have said there have been 515 confirmed cases out of Congo’s total of 544. At least 91 are confirmed dead, with a further 19 cases and 2 deaths in neighbouring Uganda, according to the two countries’ health ministries.

The number of confirmed cases is much higher than we were being told a few days ago.

But that isn’t the real story.

The real story is that hundreds of people have been dropping dead, and it appears that Ebola is the culprit.

But they won’t be added to the total that are “confirmed dead” until testing is complete, and that could take a while.

At the same time, hunger is rapidly growing in impoverished nations in Africa and elsewhere, and many major food exporting countries are experiencing severe drought.

Here in the United States, we have been experiencing our worst spring drought ever…

The United States experienced its worst spring drought on record last month, with more than 60% of land in the lower 48 states experiencing moderate drought or worse. The drought has sparked alarm among farmers and environmentalists across the country, who warn that food supplies may be impacted and wildfires may blight areas where they are not usually seen. The dry conditions are concentrated in the southeast, where moderate to exceptional drought covered 99.81% of the region at its peak in April, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Severe to exceptional drought covered more than 80% of the region, the highest level in April since the monitor began collecting data in 2000.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that drought conditions stretch from coast to coast.

In fact, you could literally drive all the way across the nation without ever leaving areas that are being stricken by drought.

That is crazy.

And as if all that wasn’t enough, now a “Super El Niño” will make drought conditions in much of the country even worse.

According to the Daily Mail, it is now being projected that the “Super El Niño” that is coming “will likely be the strongest ever recorded”…

The brewing super El Niño will likely be the strongest ever recorded, new predictions suggest. The latest modelling from the European Centre for Medium–Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) shows that sea temperatures will be well above average later this year. Scientists measure the intensity of El Niño using the Niño 3.4 index, which records sea surface temperature anomalies between 5 degrees north and 5 degrees south latitude, and 120 degrees west and 170 degrees west longitude.

We have never experienced anything quite like this.

Meteorologist Ben Noll is warning that equatorial waters in the Pacific are likely to be much warmer than during any previous El Niño in all of history…

In almost every scenario, temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean will climb 3°C (5.4°F) above average by December. However, some worrying simulations show that the sea surface will be more than 4°C (7.2°F) warmer in this critical region. Ben Noll, a meteorologist and global weather writer at the Washington Post, wrote on X: ‘Almost every scenario now reaches past +3˚C, with a cluster of high–end scenarios in excess of +4˚C. This outlook now depicts the strongest El Niño on record.’

There will be monster droughts, unprecedented heatwaves, widespread crop failures and horrifying levels of global hunger.

Tens of millions died during the Super El Niño of 1877 and 1878.

How many will die this time around?

Of course the skeptics are not moved by any of this.

They insist that we have faced tough times before and have always come through them.

So they believe that everything will be just fine somehow.

Meanwhile, tech billionaires have been constructing giant underground bunkers in anticipation of the chaos that is ahead…

American tech billionaires have taken it a step further, with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg installing a 5,000-sq-ft underground shelter at his compound in Hawaii with its own energy and food supplies and blast-resistant doors. OpenAI’s Sam Altman has a reinforced concrete basement under his home, while Peter Thiel, the billionaire chairman of Palantir, previously filed plans for a bunker-style compound in New Zealand.

We really are living during one of the most apocalyptic eras in human history.

Sadly, what we have experienced so far is not even worth comparing to what is eventually coming.

The chaotic years that are ahead of us are going to be absolutely insane.

But many of the skeptics will just keep on mocking until disaster suddenly overtakes them and they are no longer able to mock anything at all.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.