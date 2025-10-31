Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
12h

Sadly, many Americans are afflicted by "normalcy bias." Now is the time to get "spiritually" prepped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles's avatar
Charles
12h

It is possible that many will wake up and have their eyes opened but I think most people are still holding on to the illusion that perpetual prosperity is the norm. I live near a large state university and I always ask students I meet what they are studying and am astounded that people pay to have their children educated in such crazy areas of study. No return on their investment!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture