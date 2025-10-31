As we enter the month of November, a large number of critical puzzle pieces are starting to fall into place. Yesterday, I talked about the civil unrest that anti-Trump groups have planned in Washington DC starting on November 5th. That is one important element of the equation. The drama that is unfolding in the Middle East is another important element of the equation. I will be watching Israel very closely during the weeks ahead. In this article, I want to talk about the looming conflict with Venezuela and how it relates to other pieces of the puzzle.

According to both the Wall Street Journal and the Miami Herald, a decision has been made to strike military targets inside Venezuela…

The Trump Administration has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Miami Herald, as the U.S. prepares to initiate the next stage of its campaign against the Soles drug cartel. The planned attacks, also reported by the Wall Street Journal, will seek to destroy military installations used by the drug-trafficking organization the U.S. says is headed by Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and run by top members of his regime.

President Trump is denying that any sort of an attack is imminent.

But Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is so concerned about the massive buildup of U.S. forces in the region that he is “reaching out to Russia, China and Iran” for help…

Amid a buildup of American forces in the Caribbean, Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro is reaching out to Russia, China and Iran to enhance its worn military capabilities and solicit assistance, requesting defensive radars, aircraft repairs and potentially missiles, according to internal U.S. government documents obtained by The Washington Post. The requests to Moscow were made in the form of a letter meant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and was intended to be delivered during a visit to the Russian capital by a senior aide this month. Maduro, according to the documents, also composed a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping seeking “expanded military cooperation” between their two countries to counter “the escalation between the U.S. and Venezuela.”

This made headlines all over the world when the Washington Post dropped this bombshell on Thursday.

The day before, President Trump announced that he has ordered the Department of War to immediately begin testing nuclear weapons again for the first time in 33 years…

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had instructed the Defense Department to “immediately” start testing nuclear weapons “on an equal basis” with other nations. “Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Trump said on Truth Social shortly before his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. “That process will begin immediately.” The last confirmed nuclear test by the United States was in 1992, when President George H.W. Bush announced a moratorium on underground nuclear testing. The United States has the ability to resume tests at a federal site in Nevada.

Are we really going to do this?

If I lived anywhere near the test site in southern Nevada, I would be getting out of there.

According to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon plans to move “quickly” to restart nuclear tests…

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon is moving “quickly” on President Trump’s directive to restart nuclear weapons testing to ensure the U.S. has the “most capable” nuclear arsenal in the world. Hegseth said Friday, during his meeting with Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, that the Department of Defense (DOD) will work with the Department of Energy (DOE) on nuclear testing and added that Trump has been “clear” the U.S. needs to have a “credible nuclear deterrent.”

I am 100 percent opposed to this.

If you want to read about a really dark chapter in American history, pick up a book about the vast numbers of innocent people that either died or got incredibly sick after being exposed to the nuclear tests that we conducted in Nevada decades ago.

Those innocent people and their families have never even gotten an apology for what happened to them.

Of course if we begin setting off nukes again, the Russians and the Chinese will inevitably follow suit.

If you doubt this, just consider what Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov just said…

Asked about Trump’s announcement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted the moratorium on nuclear testing and told reporters, “Until now, we were not aware that anyone was testing anything.” “But I want to recall President Putin’s statement, which has been repeated many times: that, of course, if someone abandons the moratorium, Russia will act accordingly,” he said.

We keep doing things that move us closer to nuclear war.

This has got to stop.

On top of everything else, CNN is reporting that officials at the Pentagon have given the Trump administration “the green light to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles”…

The Pentagon has given the White House the green light to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles after assessing that it would not negatively impact US stockpiles, leaving the final political decision in President Donald Trump’s hands, according to three US and European officials familiar with the matter.

As I have discussed previously, Tomahawk cruise missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and when they are in flight the Russians will not be able to determine whether they are carrying such warheads or not.

We must not give Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, because that really would dramatically raise the risk of a nuclear exchange.

There is one last thing that I wanted to mention today.

Three cases of locally-transmitted Clade I mpox were recently confirmed in California, and the WHO is telling us that this horrifying strain of mpox has now spread to Malaysia, Namibia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain for the first time…

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that 17 countries in Africa have experienced ongoing active transmission of mpox over the past six weeks, with 2,862 confirmed cases, including 17 deaths between September 14 and October 19. WHO also said that Malaysia, Namibia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain have detected the Clade Ib mpox(MPXV) for the first time since the agency’s last report.

We will want to monitor these numbers closely.

Those that have had severe cases of mpox say that the pain is the worst that they have ever experienced in their entire lives.

And Clade I mpox is far more deadly than the strain that was widely circulating a few years ago.

I am convinced that pestilence will be a major theme during the months ahead.

Needless to say, war will be a major theme during the months ahead too.

We really are living in apocalyptic times, but even after all the warnings the vast majority of the population still doesn’t understand this.

But as global events continue to accelerate, it won’t be too long before what is happening to us becomes very clear.

