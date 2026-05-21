Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
12h

Rubio apparently doesn't comprehend that Article 5 of NATO only applies if you are attacked..not if you attack some 3d party...

Iran owns the Strait of Hormuz, and has the weapons to defend it...Trump has simply got a bad case of the shoplifting gene....

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
10h

Thanks for keeping us informed, I think. 🙄

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