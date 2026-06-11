Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
12h

Most people in this country will never believe it until it happens here !

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Elusive1
11h

If the lamestream media is talking about a subject, rest assured that they're late to the party. IF they were good and of service, as maybe in the past, they would've been saying this stuff months ago, getting info out to alert and inform us.

They're useless tools. We already know things are not looking good!

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