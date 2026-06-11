We have been warned for a long time that a nightmarish global food crisis was coming. We are facing an unprecedented fertilizer shortage, extremely high diesel prices and long-term droughts in many of the most important food producing regions of the world, and now a “Super El Niño” is in the forecast. So a lot of experts have been projecting that we would experience a very serious global food crisis beginning in the second half of this year, but the truth is that it is already here.

In fact, even the mainstream media is openly admitting that it is already here. The following comes from a Telegraph article entitled “The hunger crisis experts warned about is here – and it’s about to get worse”…

Pregnant women in Kabul, sheep-herders outside of Modigushi, the urban-poor in Colombo. As the war in Iran passes 100 days, these are the people on the front line of a new hunger crisis. Months ago, the UN cautioned that a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz would push millions into hunger; now they say their worst fears are materialising. A report produced by the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN’s food-assistance branch, found that 45 million additional people now face “critical” levels of food insecurity as a direct result of the war in the Gulf.

Officials with the World Food Program are having an “I told you so” moment.

They warned that if the Strait of Hormuz did not get reopened this would happen, and now they are being proven correct…

“We told the world the closure of the Strait was going to have a massive impact,” Dr Jean-Martin Bauer, the World Food Programme’s director of food security analysis, told The Telegraph. “There have been impacts on energy markets, on trade, on shipping, and all these are combining to create this cost of living crisis affecting millions of people.”

In impoverished nations all over the planet, hunger is rapidly growing.

For example, just consider what has been going on in Somalia…

The proportion of Somali households that can no longer afford what the UN calls the “basic food basket” – things like cooking oil and grains – has risen from 47 to 60 per cent in late 2025, according to the WFP’s analysis. It means ultimately an additional 2.5 million people in Somalia could be unable to afford a basic food basket by the end of the year.

Of course this is just the beginning.

Globally, a lot less nitrogen fertilizer will be used this year as a result of the crisis in the Middle East, and one UN official is telling us that the effect this is having on food production is becoming “increasingly visible”…

The greatest risk of the Strait of Hormuz closure for the agri-food industry is not an immediate food shortage, but a fertilizer and production shock. This was the opinion of the UN FAO’s director-general, Qu Dongyu, speaking at the 181st Session of the FAO Council (June 8–12). As the crisis hit its 100-day mark, he said the effects of the crisis on farmers globally are “increasingly visible.” Dongyu gave recommendations for countries to address the impacts of the Strait of Hormuz crisis, particularly “the urgent need for efficient fertilizer use” as global agri-food systems face “unprecedented challenges.” Farmers across Asia, Africa, and Latin America are grappling with higher production costs and “difficult choices regarding fertilizer use and crop decisions,” he said.

It really doesn’t matter if the U.S. and Iran can reach some sort of an agreement now or not.

The damage that has been done to the spring planting season in the northern hemisphere is irreversible at this stage.

And now a “Super El Niño” is coming.

In fact, the beginning of El Niño conditions has been confirmed in the equatorial waters of the Pacific Ocean…

A long-anticipated and dramatic global climate shift has arrived, federal forecasters said June 11 as they confirmed the start of El Niño conditions. The announcement also adds to mounting evidence suggesting this El Niño will be unusually strong, potentially supercharging droughts, heavy rainfall events and heat waves.

Now we shall wait to see how strong this El Niño will become.

Many are forecasting that it will be the strongest El Niño of all time, and if that turns out to be the case global food shortages will almost certainly get a whole lot worse.

Here in the United States, “a drier, warmer summer” is expected for the major food producing areas in our heartland…

There is potential for a drier, warmer summer across the Northwest, northern Plains, and the Upper Midwest, prolonging ongoing drought in some areas and increasing wildfire risk, according to AccuWeather. Overall, El Niño increases the chances of above-average temperatures across the northern and western United States.

We are already in the midst of an epic multi-year drought.

How much drier can things possibly get?

Unfortunately, conditions are expected to be exceedingly dry in other “breadbaskets” around the world too.

So brace yourself for much higher prices for wheat, corn, rice and barley in the months ahead.

This will have a dramatic impact in poor countries all over the planet, but it will also significantly affect us here in the United States too.

According to a recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, we have already been witnessing a “remarkable increase in food insecurity” among low income U.S. households…

A new economic report identified a “remarkable” rise in food insecurity, potentially explaining gloomy consumer outlooks despite strong economic fundamentals. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Wednesday identifying uncertain access to adequate food and consumer pessimism on the rise in certain vulnerable groups across the country. The report, which relies on newly collected data from the Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE), found a “remarkable increase in food insecurity, particularly among lower-educated and lower-income households and households with young children.” It also identified “a contemporaneous increase in pessimism among the same groups, along with a sharp decline in job-finding expectations.”

If food prices continue to soar, what is that going to mean for millions of U.S. households that already struggle to put food on the table?

I wish that I could get more people to understand that this is really happening.

In this generation, we have never seen as much hunger among l0w income U.S. households as we are witnessing now, and the truth is that conditions are going to get a whole lot worse.

There is no magic button that can be pushed that is going to fix this.

The food crisis that we were all warned about has arrived, and the vast majority of the population is completely unprepared for it.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.