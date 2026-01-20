Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
5h

Obviously, another factor is that many consumers switched to Amazon Prime due to lower costs and product availability.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Charles's avatar
Charles
5h

The problem is we have been so brainwashed to spend money on stuff we don't need and probably will never use. When I visited a large city in a third world country 35 years ago, I was appalled at the level of poverty. 85-90 % of the people had nothing extra. No extra clothing. No modern appliances. Health care was non existent. The majority of the 6 million people in the city I visited did not own a car or even a bicycle. Here we buy stuff as a form of recreation.

One of my neighbors had a business cleaning out homes of people who died. They would pay him to haul everything away. One day he came home with a truck load of tools. Some of them brand new. Never been used. He gave me a lot of stuff he didn't have room to store or couldn't sell fast enough. I still have some of those things still wrapped in the new packages because I have too much stuff!!!!!

Reply
Share
4 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture