We should be so thankful for vigilant election officials that are trying to do a great job of protecting the integrity of our system. The incidents that I am about to share with you are deeply disturbing, but it is also encouraging that these crimes are being caught. We should all be able to agree that the American people should be able to choose who they want in 2024. No matter which side wins or which side loses, the will of the American people should be respected. Sadly, there are those that wish to interfere in that process, and those people are committing crimes against all of us.

In Colorado, some ballots that were “intercepted” before reaching voters were filled out and mailed in. The following comes from the Colorado Secretary of State’s official website…

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is monitoring a developing situation in Mesa County, Colorado regarding intercepted ballots. On Tuesday, October 23, the Department of State learned that at least 12 ballots appear to have been intercepted before reaching voters. Those ballots were voted and then returned to the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder via USPS mailboxes. This issue was flagged during Colorado’s secure signature verification process. Several of the affected voters contacted the Mesa County Clerk’s office after receiving communication that their ballot required curing due to a discrepant signature. One affected voter notified the Mesa County Clerk after they received notification through BallotTrax that their ballots had been received for processing by the Mesa County Clerk. BallotTrax is Colorado’s statewide tracking and notification system that lets voters who’ve signed up know where their ballot is.

If 12 of these ballots were caught, how many others slipped through without notice?

Colorado is a state that could play a significant role in the outcome of this election. In early voting, Democrats have a lead of less than 3 percent in votes cast so far, and so the state could still go either way.

On Friday, I shared a story with my core supporters about a crime that is far, far worse than what is being reported in Colorado.

Pennsylvania is the most important swing state in this election, and the Lancaster Board of Elections has announced that “thousands of suspected fraudulent voter registrations” have been caught in that county alone…

A criminal investigation has been launched after thousands of suspected fraudulent voter registrations were discovered in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. The Lancaster County Board of Elections announced Friday that staff members identified 2,500 suspected fraudulent voter registration applications, which had been dropped off at the election office. Some had false names, suspicious handwriting, questionable signatures, incorrect addresses or other problematic details.

Whoever is behind this scheme should be put in prison for the rest of their lives.

Unfortunately, it appears that this isn’t just happening in Lancaster County.

In fact, it is being reported that “similar applications” have been received by two other counties in Pennsylvania…

Two other Pennsylvania counties ‘received similar applications’ and were notified to check into them, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said at a news conference. She declined to name the other counties.

Why aren’t the big news networks making a big deal out of this?

When you mess with the vote, you are messing with every single American.

In such a close race, a little monkey business can go a long way.

At the moment, the early voting results look much different than they did last time around.

During the early voting period in 2020, the Democrats built up a lead of more than 14 percent in votes cast…

Democrats 22,250,979 44.8%

Republicans 15,168,587 30.5%

Minor 337,192 0.7%

No Party Affiliation 11,912,722 24.0%

But here in 2024, the Democrats have a lead of less than 4 percent when mail ballots and in-person early voting are combined…

Democrat 8,248,007 40.0%

Republican 7,466,403 36.2%

None/Minor 4,898,844 23.8%

This would appear to be really good news for the Trump campaign.

And things look even better for the Trump campaign when you look at some of the individual swing states.

For example, Democrats built up a 4 point lead in Nevada during early voting in 2020…

Democrats 445,351 39.7%

Republicans 400,248 35.6%

No Party Affiliation/Minr 277,371 24.7%

So far in 2024, it is a completely different story in the state, because Republicans have built up a lead of more than 5 percent at this point…

Democrat 213,331 34.8%

Republican 244,453 39.9%

None/Minor 154,700 25.3%

A similar thing is taking place in Arizona. In 2020, Democrats narrowly cast more votes than Republicans did during early voting…

Democrats 923,805 37.4%

Republicans 914,172 37.0%

Minor/No Party Affiliation 633,600 25.6%

But this time Republicans have jumped out to a huge lead in Arizona…

Democrat 443,598 35.1%

Republican 530,604 42.0%

None/Minor 289,921 22.9%

I want to stress that we do not know who any of these people are voting for at this stage.

But it is clear that Republicans are doing a much better job at getting people to participate in early voting than they did four years ago.

During the month of October, Donald Trump has been surging in the polls, but to me the early voting numbers are far more important than the poll numbers.

With each passing day, the early voting numbers have been getting better and better for the Republicans, and I think that many top Democrats are justifiably beginning to panic.

But we still have more than a week to go until we reach Election Day, and as we have seen in the past, anything can still happen.

So buckle up and hold on tight, because things could potentially get really crazy this week.

And no matter who wins, there are going to be tens of millions of Americans that will feel absolutely devastated.

In fact, a Wall Street Journal poll just found that a whopping 87 percent of all U.S. voters “believe America will suffer permanent damage if their candidate loses”…

In a Wall Street Journal poll released last week, 87% of voters said they believe America will suffer permanent damage if their candidate loses. Among Harris’s voters, 57% said they would feel “frightened” if Trump is elected, while 47% of Trump voters said they would feel frightened if Harris wins; smaller percentages expected to feel the milder reactions of anger or disappointment. At least half of voters said they think violence is likely if either Trump or Harris wins, and 53% say America’s divisions will keep growing regardless of the election’s outcome.

For a long time, I have been warning that tremendous chaos would be coming to the streets of America.

Now we are almost there.

At this moment, both sides still believe that their candidate will emerge victorious.

But November 5th is right around the corner, and when the results are finally announced there will be millions upon millions of people that will be deeply upset and deeply angry.

