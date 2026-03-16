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173dVietVet's avatar
173dVietVet
12h

I have for six years been saying to those who will listen that:

World War Three will be fought to determine which peoples and nations will be FREE TO NOT BE FORCED TO BECOME MOSLEM....

It is a tyrannical death cult disguised as a religion.

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
13h

If we can’t achieve regime change this time I suggest we make it a yearly exercise to bomb their military assets. Over and over (or until the next D president resumes delivering pallets of billions of US dollars to appease Iran).

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