Almost 40 years ago, a seemingly meaningless interview eerily foreshadowed what is happening in the Middle East right now. What I am about to share with you is absolutely amazing, because it shows that the threat that Iran poses was very much on Donald Trump’s mind even when he was a young man. Now he is in the White House, and we are witnessing things that we have never seen before. The U.S. and Israel are relentlessly destroying thousands of important targets all over Iran, and in return the Iranians continue to launch missiles and drones at targets all over the region. Shockingly, during an interview with Barbara Walters in 1987, Trump warned that there would be “a war” and that it would “start in the Middle East”…

‘You’re going to have a war, and it’s going to start in the Middle East,’ Trump predicted to Walters during the interview.

When he made that statement, Trump probably never imagined that he would be the president of the United States when that war finally began.

Sometimes we say things that we do not fully understand at the time.

That has happened to me many times, and I am sure that it has happened to many of you as well.

During that same interview, Trump told Barbara Walters that during a future conflict with Iran the U.S. should “go in and grab one of their big oil installations and I mean grab it and keep it and get back your losses”…

Footage has emerged of President Donald Trump warning of the threat posed by Iran’s Supreme Leader and America’s goals in a war with the nation, 39 years ago. The video captured an interview with late journalist and television personality Barbara Walters in December 1987, where Trump appeared to predict the current crisis in the Middle East and laid out his war plans if he were president. At age 41, Trump said: ‘The next time Iran attacks this country, go in and grab one of their big oil installations and I mean grab it and keep it and get back your losses because this country has lost plenty because of Iran.’

The most important oil installation in Iran is Kharg Island, and there has been all sorts of speculation that U.S. forces may soon seize it.

But before that could happen, the U.S. Air Force needed to clear the way.

At the end of last week, there was a massive bombing campaign by U.S. aircraft that resulted in the destruction of all Iranian military targets on Kharg Island…

On Friday, Trump ordered the bombing of Iran’s Kharg Island, the central organ of the country’s oil industry, storing and loading the majority of its crude exports. The island in the northern Persian Gulf, about 20 miles off the coast of Iran, is Tehran’s most important economic asset and is the launch point of 90 per cent of its oil exports. The US President said he refrained from hitting the export hub’s oil infrastructure, however, and that the bombardment was limited to military targets only.

It has been widely reported that thousands of U.S. Marines are being deployed to the Middle East.

If the U.S. was going to conduct an amphibious landing on Kharg Island, that is who you would send in.

So I don’t think that this is a coincidence.

For the moment, the Iranians still control Kharg Island, and from that facility they are sending vast amounts of oil through the Strait of Hormuz to China…

Data from the commodity intelligence firm Kpler, seen by Iran International, shows Iranian crude exports averaging more than 1.5 million barrels a day (bpd) so far this month through the strait. Discharges at Chinese ports have also risen, increasing from about 1.17 million bpd in February to more than 1.25 million so far in March. Figures from the International Energy Agency and maritime intelligence provider Lloyd’s List similarly point to a surge in Iran’s shipments.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is claiming that the reason why the U.S. is allowing this to happen is because “the rest of the world” needs Iranian oil…

The United States is allowing Iranian oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC on Monday. “The Iranian ships have been getting out already, and we’ve let that happen to supply the rest of the world,” Bessent told CNBC’s Brian Sullivan in a “Squawk Box” interview in Paris. The Treasury secretary is in France for trade talks with China.

You could actually replace “the rest of the world” in that quote with “China”.

Almost all of the oil that Iran exports ends up in China, and the Trump administration realizes this.

If we cut off the flow of Iranian oil to China, the Chinese are going to be very, very angry with us.

But if we invade Kharg Island, that is precisely what is going to happen.

So President Trump is facing some really big decisions.

During his interview with Barbara Walters in 1987, Trump also correctly predicted that the Russians would not send in troops to help defend Iran…

Trump also dismissed the possibility that Russia, formerly the Soviet Union, would send in troops to defend their allies in Iran, adding that he was more concerned about Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, calling him ‘something like nobody’s ever seen.’ The real estate mogul’s prophetic comments came four decades before the US and Israel would launch a devastating military campaign that has already killed Iran’s current supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Russians have their hands full in Ukraine, and so they won’t be intervening in the war in the Middle East.

But they are certainly not happy with us at all.

In fact, much of the world is quite upset that this war has essentially paralyzed commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite all of the bombing that the U.S. and Israel have done, the Iranians continue to maintain control over that waterway…

Tehran retains anti-ship missiles which continue to inflict severe damage, having hit 20 container ships in total since the outbreak of war on February 28. The regime utilises truck-mounted launchers to fire them, which are mobile and can be moved around quickly for hit-and-run attacks, presenting US forces with a difficult game of whack-a-mole. It also has a large supply of cheap Shahed drones in its arsenal, costing as little as $35,000 each.

So far, the Iranians have attacked about 20 commercial vessels.

Nobody wants to be the next victim, and so very few vessels that have not been specifically authorized by the Iranians are attempting to travel through the Strait for Hormuz.

President Trump is trying to get a coalition of nations to agree to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, but his efforts have not been very successful…

US President Donald Trump is trying to garner international support for securing the Strait of Hormuz — the vital waterway where the transport of oil has shuddered to a halt since the United States and Israel began their war with Iran. He claimed the US has gotten “some positive response” after reaching out to countries for help but that a few “would rather not get involved.” So far, Trump’s allies have remained noncommittal, at least publicly, toward the idea of sending warships.

Of course the U.S. Navy is not currently escorting commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz either because it is just too dangerous.

At some point that will change, but a lot of work needs to be done first.

The Iranian side of the Strait of Hormuz needs to be cleared of threats, and that is not going to be easy to do at all.

As for the Iranians, they are telling us that they are not even interested in talking about a ceasefire and they are “prepared to continue the war for as long and as far as necessary”…

Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran is open to holding discussions with countries wanting to safely access the strait. However, he also said Iran is not seeking a ceasefire, “has no hesitation in defending itself and is prepared to continue the war for as long and as far as necessary.”

As I write this article, there are reports that an Iranian drone has just slammed into a five star hotel in Baghdad.

Hopefully we will get some confirmation as to whether these reports are accurate or not.

In the days ahead, I think that we will see a lot more surprises.

If the Iranians choose to escalate matters, the Israelis won’t hold back.

Of course it is always difficult to predict what President Trump will do, and he now finds himself right in the middle of the war that he once warned Barbara Walters about all the way back in 1987.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.