There are many people out there that seem to think that the Iranians have essentially surrendered by agreeing to this ceasefire, but that is not the case at all. The Iranians still hate the United States, they still hate Israel, and they still plan to move forward with their nuclear program. Ultimately, their long-term goals have not changed at all. But a ceasefire is certainly strategically advantageous for the Iranians at this moment, and so they eagerly embraced President Trump’s proposal. Unfortunately, those that believe that this ceasefire is the end of the story are way off base.

In the western world, we tend to view a ceasefire as a complete cessation of hostilities that leads to permanent peace.

But in Islam, a ceasefire is viewed very differently.

Islamic law allows for a temporary “tactical pause” in hostilities known as a “Hudna”, and it is considered to be a time to rearm and regroup in order to continue the fight later.

When I asked Google AI about the Islamic concept of a “Hudna”, this is what I was told…

Temporary nature: A key characteristic of a hudna, particularly in modern contexts, is that it is a temporary pause in hostilities , not a permanent peace agreement. It is a limited cessation of violence, potentially for a fixed duration.

Tactical advantages: For groups like Hamas, a hudna can be a tactical maneuver, allowing for regrouping, rearming, and preparation for future actions. It does not necessarily imply a recognition of the other side’s right to exist, but rather a temporary period of calm.

Historical context: The concept of hudna is rooted in Islamic history, with the famous Treaty of Hudaybiyyah between Muhammad and the Quraysh tribe in 628 CE serving as a notable example. This historical precedent suggests a potential duration of around ten years for such truces.

Difference from Western cease-fires: It’s crucial to understand that a hudna can differ significantly from Western concepts of a ceasefire or truce. While a Western cease-fire often aims to pave the way for a permanent peace, a hudna can be primarily a tactical tool for a period of calm, with the potential for hostilities to resume later.

A “Hudna” is not a permanent commitment, and it does not require Muslims to abandon their long-term goals.

The very first “Hudna” came in 628 AD. It was strategically advantageous for Muhammad to make temporary peace with his enemies, and then once he had rearmed and regrouped he was able to take Mecca in 630 AD…

The Treaty of al-Hudaybiya (Arabic: صُلح الْحُدَيْبِيَة, romanized: Ṣulḥ al-Ḥudaybiya) was an event that took place during the lifetime of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. It was a pivotal treaty between Muhammad, representing the state of Medina, and the tribe of the Quraysh in Mecca in March 628 (corresponding to Dhu al-Qi’dah, AH 6). The treaty helped to decrease tension between the two cities, affirmed peace for a period of 10 years, and authorised Muhammad’s followers to return the following year in a peaceful pilgrimage, which was later known as the First Pilgrimage. However this treaty was broken in two years. According to Islamic sources, the treaty was broken by the Quraysh, which led Muhammad to march against Mecca in 630 with an army of 10,000 men.

The goals of Iranian leadership are the same as they were last week.

But they were being absolutely pummeled on the battlefield, and so they needed a pause in the action very badly.

Anyone that thinks that the Iranians are going to forgive and forget is just being delusional. The Iranians have very long memories, and they still want to kill their enemies and wipe the state of Israel off the map…

General Ebrahim Jabbari, senior advisor to the IRGC commander-in-chief and former commander of Supreme Leader Khamenei’s security unit, appeared on Channel 3 (Iran) on June 23, 2025. He suggested that the U.S. may have joined the conflict because Iran was on the verge of annihilating Israel. Jabbari stated that Iranians must “chop off President Trump’s hand” and “slit Netanyahu’s throat.” He also claimed that American military bases and warships in the region could be eliminated “in the blink of an eye,” and that Israel itself must be annihilated.

If the Iranians were strong enough to achieve their goals right now, they would do it.

But they aren’t strong enough, and so this ceasefire will give them much needed time.

Of course Iranian leaders are trying to spin this ceasefire as some sort of “strategic victory”…

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council announced on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic had achieved a significant strategic victory, asserting that it had “forced the enemies to seek a ceasefire.” Citing the unity of the Iranian people, the steadfastness of its armed forces, and the guidance of its leadership, the Council emphasized that Iran had triumphed in the face of Israeli aggression. It noted that Iran’s military remains on high alert and prepared to respond decisively to any future provocation. The Council underscored that through its vigilance, Iran’s calculated timing dismantled the enemy’s core strategy. According to Fars News Agency, the Council declared that the outcome compelled the Israeli entity to accept defeat and halt its aggression.

And the Supreme National Security Council is also making it clear that Iranian forces will remain ready with their “fingers on the trigger”…

The Supreme National Security Council, Iran’s top security body, said the Iranian armed forces, “trusting no words from the enemy and with fingers on the trigger, stand ready to deliver a decisive and punitive response to any hostile action,” according to a statement in Persian published by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

So don’t get too comfortable.

Fighting between the Israelis and the Iranians could erupt again at literally any moment.

But if fighting does erupt again, Israel will still have the advantage, and the Iranians understand this very well.

I think that the Iranians greatly overestimated the value of their ballistic missiles and air defense systems.

After everything that has transpired, it has become exceedingly clear that the Iranians will not be able to defeat Israel using conventional weapons.

So I expect that Iran will shift to a strategy that focuses on unconventional weapons.

Iran is a wounded predator, and I think that the Iranians still have a major role to play in the global drama that is unfolding all around us.

Today, I told a reader that I am getting whiplash from all the twists and turns that have been happening.

Unfortunately, I am convinced that there will be a lot more twists and turns before this story is over.

