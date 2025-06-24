Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori's avatar
Lori
3h

Thank you so much for keeping us informed as to what is happening. As soon as I heard what the US had done I was anxious to hear your thoughts on all the goings on. Please continue to keep your readers up to date, the truth, I don't trust the news media to do that! God bless!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gerald Mucci's avatar
Gerald Mucci
3hEdited

You nailed it, brother. Glad you know and broadcast the reality of Islamic doctrine and the direction it is taking us, even if half the world remains ignorant of that insideous, conniving evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture