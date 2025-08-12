Rabbits that have “black, tentacle-like protrusions coming from their heads” are being spotted all over Fort Collins, Colorado and many local residents are extremely concerned about this. Some people are jokingly referring to them as “mutant rabbits”, but there is nothing funny about the tremendous tragedy that we are witnessing. A nightmarish plague is infecting rabbits in Colorado and elsewhere, but like so many other horrifying pestilences that are spreading among wild animals it has gone under the radar because it is not affecting humans.

How would you feel if “tentacle-like growths” started growing out of your face?

Sadly, that is precisely what is happening to large numbers of rabbits in Fort Collins, Colorado…

Residents in Fort Collins have been spotting something unusual while walking in their neighborhoods: rabbits that appear to have tentacle-like growths on their faces. KUSA reached out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the NOCO Humane Society about the unusual bunnies.

I had never heard about this before, and so I decided to look into it, and what I discovered is truly heartbreaking.

According to one local resident, a rabbit that looks like it has “black quills or black toothpicks sticking out all around his or her mouth” has been hanging around her property. She thought that the disease would kill it last winter, but that didn’t happen…

Recently residents in southeast Fort Collins began noticing the unusual-looking rabbits, including 9NEWS Northern Colorado reporter Amanda Gilbert. Susan Mansfield said she saw a rabbit with black spines or “quills” around its mouth. “It looks like it was black quills or black toothpicks sticking out all around his or her mouth,” Mansfield said. “I thought he would die off during the winter, but he didn’t. He came back a second year, and it grew.” One person described the rabbit as having “a scabbiesh-looking growth over their face.”

Since most people that are seeing these rabbits have no idea what is causing this disease, there is quite a bit of panic.

Apparently this disease has spread quite widely among rabbits in the region, and authorities are telling us that it is caused by a virus…

Some rabbits spotted in Fort Collins are showing alarming growths described as black, tentacle-like protrusions coming from their heads. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirms the cause is a virus. The condition is not dangerous to humans or pets, CPW said, but they urge people to avoid approaching or touching the animals.

They say that there is no danger to humans, but we are supposed to completely avoid touching the rabbits?

That sounds like a mixed message to me.

The virus that is affecting these rabbits is known as “Shope papillomavirus”, and it is most commonly found in the Midwest…

According to the University of Missouri, the condition, called rabbit (Shope) papillomavirus, is a DNA virus “seen most frequently in cottontail rabbits of the Midwest with outbreaks in domestic rabbits.” Officials advised residents to leave the rabbits alone, as they would with any wildlife. The virus, which resembles warts or benign cancerous cells, has no cure, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Despite the alarming appearance, the agency assures that the rabbits are not a threat to other animals or humans.

There is no cure for this disease.

So once a rabbit catches it, that rabbit will have it until death.

A highly contagious hemorrhagic disease has also been spreading among rabbits in the United States.

In fact, earlier this year there was a significant outbreak of this hemorrhagic disease in Oregon…

A highly contagious and deadly virus has been found in domestic rabbits in southern Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. The agency identified the virus, known as Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus, after the owner of a Douglas County rabbitry reported multiple sudden rabbit deaths to a veterinarian last week. State officials confirmed the diagnosis on Monday after lab tests at Oregon State University’s Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory. Most of the rabbits at the property have died. The few that remain are now under strict quarantine.

There have also been multiple cases in neighboring Washington state…

The state veterinarian’s office at the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has confirmed the presence of a lethal rabbit virus, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus type 2 (RHDV2), in rabbits found on Lopez and Orcas Islands. Highly contagious among rabbits, RHDV2 has been identified as the cause of death in several cases after tests conducted by the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Washington State University came back positive on Thursday.

But nowhere has been hit harder than Texas.

Since 2020, there have been confirmed cases of this hemorrhagic disease in 35 different Texas counties…

Multiple black-tailed jackrabbits have tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 in Runnels County. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials provided notification of the positive results Tuesday, saying “this marks the 35th county in the state to have a confirmed wild detection since March 2020.” Wild and domestic rabbit species are all susceptible to Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, which can result in symptoms such as dullness/lethargy, lack of appetite, bleeding from the nose and eyes or watery, congested eyes, however most affected rabbits are commonly found deceased.

As a society, we tend to have a very “human-centered” view of things.

So most people don’t even care that horrific pestilences have been running rampant among our animals.

The bird flu alone has killed more than 166 million commercial birds within the past several years.

Just think about that.

166 million birds are dead and most of us don’t consider it to be a big deal.

Of course it is just a matter of time before great pestilences kill millions of people too.

The ability of our scientists to create bizarre new diseases far surpasses our ability to control them.

So if you think that things are bad now, just wait, because the “super outbreaks” that we will witness in the future will be much more terrifying than anything we are experiencing now.

