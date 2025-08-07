Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John of the West's avatar
John of the West
3h

One point I would like to make is that Japan had been fighting in China since 1937. Italy had been fighting in Ethiopia in 1936. The Spanish civil war - a contest between two totalitarian ideologies - had started in 1936 as well. The world had been destabilized by World War One and the Great Depression, and there was a considerable run up to all-out war. Right now, we have several major wars going on, depending on how you figure it, and there really is nothing that is moving anything in the direction of peace on any of them. Instead of trying to figure a way out of the crisis in Ukraine, everyone keeps shipping weapons over there in the hopes that the Russians will get tired of it all and dump Putin. That should be anathema to anyone who favors peace, but there are no voices because no one loves peace anymore. God is peace. People reject God, so they therefore reject peace and embrace war. The wave of hysteria that broke out after Russia invaded Ukraine was bizarre to me. You have millions of people who couldn’t find Ukraine on a map suddenly pontificating about how we had to fight Russia in Ukraine because Putin was the new Hitler. Do people just love war so much now that they don’t want to seek peace? Michael, you can write all you want to about floods and fires, but the real apocalypse and disaster is happening in the hearts of people who have driven Jesus out of their lives. That is more frightening than any earthquake or volcano.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
2h

"I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones" - Albert Einstein

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture