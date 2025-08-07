What I have to share with you today is truly strange. Is it just a coincidence that the dates when World War I, World War II and World War III all started share a very eerie similarity? You will see what I am talking about below. This is something that has been circulating on social media, but I don’t know who originally made this discovery. But when I learned of it, I knew that I had to share it with all of you.

I asked Google AI to tell me when World War I started, and I was told that it began on 07-28-1914…

World War I officially began on July 28, 1914. This date marks the beginning of Austria-Hungary’s declaration of war on Serbia, following the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. This event triggered a chain reaction of declarations of war across Europe, escalating into the global conflict known as World War I.

7 + 28 + 19 + 14 = 68

Are you with me so far?

Then I asked Google AI to tell me when World War II started, and I was told that it began on 09-01-1939…

World War II officially began on September 1, 1939, when Germany invaded Poland. This invasion triggered declarations of war by France and the United Kingdom, as they had treaties guaranteeing Poland’s support. However, the war’s roots lie in unresolved tensions from World War I, the rise of fascist and militarist regimes, and aggressive expansionist policies by several nations.

9 + 1 + 19 + 39 = 68

Okay, that is kind of creepy.

Then I asked Google AI to tell me when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, and I was told that it happened on 02-24-2022…

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. This marked a significant escalation of the conflict between the two countries that began in 2014.

2 + 24 + 20 + 22 = 68

I was blown away when I first learned about this.

What are the odds that the dates when World War I, World War II and World War III all started would add up to the exact same number?

I went back and checked, and on February 24th, 2022 I wrote the following…

Hopefully many of you are starting to grasp the gravity of what we are facing. For years, I have been relentlessly warning that war with Russia was coming, and now it is here. I tried to warn everyone about what would happen if we stayed on the path that we were on, but now it is too late. There is nothing more than can be done, because World War III has already started.

Now we are closer to nuclear war than we have ever been before, but there is a glimmer of hope.

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, there is a very real possibility that President Trump could soon personally meet with Vladimir Putin…

“As President Trump said yesterday, the Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to this meeting,” Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News. “President Trump would like to meet with both President Putin and President Zelensky because he wants this brutal war to end. The White House is working through the details of these potential meetings and details will be provided at the appropriate time,” Leavitt added.

If such a meeting actually takes place, that would be wonderful.

If anything is ever going to get accomplished, Trump and Putin need to sit down and talk.

The bad news is that Trump’s Friday deadline for the Russians to end the war is still set in stone…

President Trump was also asked in the Oval Office if his Friday deadline for Putin to agree to a ceasefire or face sanction still stands. “It’s gonna be up to him,” Trump said. “We’re going to see what he has to say. It’s gonna be up to him. Very disappointed.”

The Russians have already laid out what they want to end the war, and that position has not changed at all.

The two sides are not even in the same universe as far as what a negotiated settlement would look like, and so the war will continue to rage on.

Meanwhile, it appears that Israel plans to take full military control of all of Gaza…

Israel’s security cabinet is meeting to decide on a full reoccupation of Gaza, a move that would mark a major escalation of the conflict after nearly two years of war in the territory. Despite international pressure, opposition from the Israeli military and domestic fears the operation will endanger hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed for a complete takeover of the besieged enclave.

When he was asked about this by Fox News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that eventually control of Gaza will be handed over to a civilian government “that is not Hamas”…

In an interview with Fox News shortly before the security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu was asked whether Israel plans to take military control of all of Gaza. “We intend to,” Netanyahu said. He claimed Israel is aiming to “remove Hamas” in Gaza, before handing the territory to “civilian governance that is not Hamas, and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel.”

It is my opinion that control of Gaza will ultimately be given to the Palestinian Authority as part of a comprehensive Middle East peace agreement.

But for now the war in the Middle East continues, and we are being warned of the possibility of a “renewed military confrontation” between Israel and Iran…

U.S. threats and Iran’s hardened stance in nuclear negotiations increase the risks for a renewed military confrontation in the region. Iran and European countries are at odds over the soon expiring 2015 nuclear deal and Tehran’s restriction of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from accessing key nuclear sites. Iran is vowing a severe response to any renewed attacks by Israel or the U.S. and is demanding guarantees before engaging with Washington, along with financial compensation for damage to key nuclear facilities caused by bombings.

On top of everything else, we will want to keep a very close eye on China.

During the past three years, the Chinese have “conducted numerous military drills and exercises simulating blockades of the island of Taiwan”…

Since 2022, China has conducted numerous military drills and exercises simulating blockades of the island of Taiwan, a democracy of 23 million that sits astride one of the world’s maritime chokepoints. What would happen if China initiated a blockade of Taiwan in the coming years? To understand the military challenges in countering a blockade, CSIS ran 26 wargames using a wide variety of scenarios. Although China could inflict serious hardships, particularly by targeting Taiwan’s energy sector, this wouldn’t be a low-risk, low-cost option for Beijing. Any blockade creates escalatory pressures that are difficult to contain and could lead to a large-scale war.

The Chinese keep practicing exactly what they plan to do.

According to the Wall Street Journal, China is now “more ready than ever” to initiate a full blockade…

China’s armed forces are more ready than ever to surround the self-ruled island of Taiwan, cut it off from the world and try to squeeze it into submission. A Chinese blockade of Taiwan would be an act of war that sparks a global crisis.

Most Americans do not realize this, but the moment that China pulls the trigger on a blockade of Taiwan we will be in a state of war with the Chinese.

President Trump would be under tremendous pressure to take strong military action, because Taiwan would run out of natural gas “in about 10 days”…

Taiwan would run out of natural gas supplies in about 10 days if Beijing blockaded the island, according to a report published by a Washington-based geopolitical think tank.

When Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia in 1914, most Americans had no idea that World War I had begun.

And when Germany invaded Poland in 1939, most Americans had no idea that World War II had begun.

Now we are several years into World War III, and the most chaotic chapters of it are still yet to come.

But a lot of people out there are entirely convinced that everything is going to work out just fine somehow.

Let us hope that they are correct, because right now we are standing on the precipice of the unthinkable.

