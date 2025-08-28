Can you imagine the panic that would be caused by a horrifying disease that produces large numbers of “blister-like lesions” that swell and break open and that spreads as easily as a flu virus does? For a long time, I have been warning about the consequences of the sick and twisted experiments that our scientists are performing behind closed doors. Monkeying around with the deadliest diseases that humanity has ever known should not be done, and it is truly an existential threat to us all. Unfortunately, the scientific community stopped listening to common sense a long time ago.

Earlier today, I came across an article by Jon Fleetwood that absolutely stunned me…

An explosive new study confirms what federal officials would rather not put in plain words: U.S. government–funded researchers at the University of Pittsburgh say they have built a Frankenstein virus combining vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) with bird flu proteins. The paper, published August 25 in the Journal of Virology, describes how scientists replaced VSV’s natural glycoprotein with the hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) proteins from a Texas dairy cow strain of H5N1. The result: a replicating recombinant virus, engineered to infect cells like H5N1 but easier to grow and manipulate in the lab. The authors called it “rVSV-H5N1dc2024.”

That is really big news.

Why hadn’t I heard about this before?

After reading that article, I had to confirm whether this information was accurate or not.

It turns out that this new “Frankenstein virus” is very real, and you can find out all about it on the official website of the NIH…

A panzootic of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 viruses from clade 2.3.4.4b has triggered a multistate outbreak in US dairy cattle and an unknown number of human infections. HPAI viruses are handled in specialized biocontainment facilities. Ethical considerations limit certain evolution experiments aimed at assessing viral resistance to potential therapeutics. We have developed a replicating recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV) where we replaced its glycoprotein with the hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) genes of a 2.3.4.4b H5N1 virus (rVSV-H5N1dc2024), which enables these experiments to be performed under standard biosafety considerations. This virus grows to high titers and encodes a fluorescent reporter to track infection. We demonstrate the utility of rVSV-H5N1dc2024 in neutralization experiments, the evaluation of antibody escape, and the characterization of resistance mutations to NA inhibitors. rVSV-H5N1dc2024 or similar viruses may accelerate efforts to develop and evaluate interventions against this emerging threat to human and animal health.

Who in their right mind would consider this to be a good idea?

The vesicular stomatitis virus is a particularly nasty disease that causes “blister-like lesions” that eventually “swell and break open”. The following information about the symptoms of VSV comes from the official website of the USDA…

Drooling or frothing at the mouth The first sign of illness is often excessive salivation. If you look inside the mouth, you’ll see blanched and raised blisters on the inner surfaces of the lips, gums, tongue, or dental pad.

Lesions Blister-like lesions can form around the mouth, nose, sheath, udders, ears, and coronary band (where an animal’s hairline meets their hooves). If lesions develop around the coronary band, lameness may occur.

Fever You may notice a rise in body temperature before or at the same time lesions first appear.

Reluctance to eat The blisters swell and break open, which causes mouth pain, discomfort, and reluctance to eat or drink. This can cause weight loss.



This disease most commonly affects pigs, sheep, goats, llamas and alpacas, but humans can get infected too…

Humans can contract vesicular stomatitis by coming into contact with lesions, saliva, or nasal secretions from infected animals. In people, the disease causes an acute influenza-like illness with symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, and malaise. To avoid exposure to this disease, individuals should use personal protective measures when handling affected animals.

Under normal conditions, VSV was never going to be a serious threat to us, because it just doesn’t spread easily among humans.

But now the new Frankenstein version of VSV has been given “the ability to behave like bird flu in terms of cell entry, immune recognition, and spread”…

The stated goal was to measure how well milk antibodies could block infection. But normal VSV cannot infect cells like bird flu. By replacing its entry and release machinery with H5N1 proteins, the Pittsburgh team gave VSV a new function—the ability to behave like bird flu in terms of cell entry, immune recognition, and spread.

So what would happen if this Frankenstein virus got loose and started spreading among humans?

How would we stop it?

Of course the scientific community insists that it is virtually impossible for their creations to escape from the lab.

But we all saw what happened a few years ago.

And it is only a matter of time before it happens again.

In addition to creating extremely dangerous new diseases that the world has never seen before, our scientists are also creating all sorts of other abominations behind closed doors.

For example, we have just learned that one team of researchers has successfully created a “bioengineered strain of E. coli” that has a genetic code that is “more efficient than any other lifeform on Earth”…

We’ve heard of GMOs, but this is ridiculous. Scientists at the Medical Research Council’s Laboratory of Molecular Biology say they’ve engineered a bacteria whose genetic code is more efficient than any other lifeform on Earth. They call their creation “Syn57,” a bioengineered strain of E. coli — yes, the same bad boy that can make you extremely sick if you eat an undercooked hot dog — which uses seven less codons than all life on earth. A codon, put simply, is a three-letter sequence found in DNA and RNA which delivers instructions for amino acids, a fundamental “building block” of life.

Why do this?

When you start messing around with the most basic building blocks of life, it could have very severe unintended consequences.

Just because we are able to do something does not mean that we should actually do it.

If our scientists slip up even once and something escapes from a lab, millions of people could end up dead.

We all know this is true, and so why isn’t this a much bigger issue?

Our scientists are playing fast and loose with humanity’s future, and nobody is going to stop them.

