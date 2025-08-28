Michael Snyder’s Substack

Elusive1
12h

Those in the system are given a paycheck for following orders. I used to believe when we were told this type of fiddling with nature was for warfare against enemies.

I have since learned that we the people ARE the enemy. And we're funding these cold-hearted murderers. :/

RAY FALCIOLA
11hEdited

I'm not so worried about the possible accidental releases as I am the accidently on purpose releases that are almost inevitably in the future.

Show me the weapon and I'll show you the reason to use it.

Next time they need a distraction from the collapse of the monetary system or a excuse to do a little more looting and herd thinning wouldn't a few targeted outbreaks of Drooling & frothing at the mouth, lesions, blisters and fever be just the perfect thing for the occasion?

Nothing focuses attention from the daily circus better than some frothing at the mouth out there in the hood.

THEY CAN'T DEPEND ON COVID FOREVER

People are getting wise and accustomed to that one. But a scary disease that has frothing at the mouth should get the hardened lab rat's attention

They keep the pipe full of alternative bio terror. Just in case we all start to harden to the last trick and they find it difficult to start the next "pandemic emergency" at will. Few pics of some mouth frothing in the train station might even make the nightly news circus.

You have a world of psychopaths itching to find out what would happen if they "let er rip" to see what happens

The ON PURPOSE release possibilities frighten me more than the alleged "accidental" releases. Why would you make something if it were too dangerous to "accidently" release?". If you were sane you wouldn't. But if you are a sane psychopath you'd be enthusiastic to release a psychopath weapon for your psychopath purpose.

