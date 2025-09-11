Michael Snyder’s Substack

Teri Franks
9h

I'm with Michael on this. Last night, I questioned: Why haven't they apprehended this evil abomination of an animal? FBI, DOJ, all the federal agencies, local and state police, you name it, are on the hunt and in pursuit.

What is going on? I am incredulous that this pig hasn't been captured. It is infuriating, and Michael is right on point. As time goes on, bringing this lunatic to justice doesn't look good.

Could he have killed himself? Maybe.

It is very hard to process this terrible tragedy.

I had a fitful night’s sleep, waking up at 2 and 3 a.m. praying for his wife and family.

We are living in perilous times!

Pray for our President and our leaders. And especially for Charlie’s family.

Maranatha!

Duncan MacFarlane
9h

Since when does a sniper wait for a “signal” ?? If the shot is there - take it.

