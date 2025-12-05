Most people simply have no idea how close we are to a nightmare scenario. One of these days, some really dramatic event could cause some of our European allies to feel compelled to send troops to Ukraine. If troops from other European countries join the fight, Russia will consider military facilities inside those countries to be legitimate targets. Of course if Russia starts hitting targets in NATO territory, Article 5 will be triggered and we will be at war with Russia. Needless to say, there are many other ways that we could get pulled into a direct conflict with Russia as well. The longer the fighting in Ukraine drags on, the more likely it is that we will end up in a war with Russia, and once a war with Russia begins it is just a matter of time before it goes nuclear.

On Monday night, a really dramatic event which could have potentially altered the course of history almost occurred in Ireland.

Military-style drones “breached a no-fly zone” and traveled a path that should have put them on course to intercept Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plane. Fortunately, his plane was not there because it had arrived ahead of schedule…

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aeroplane was targeted by military-style drones as it approached Dublin Airport. The incident happened on Monday night at about 11pm as the Ukrainian President arrived for a meeting with Ireland’s prime minister. The drones breached a no-fly zone and reached the location where Zelensky’s plane was expected to be at that particular moment. However, fortunately for the Ukrainian leader, his plane arrived ahead of schedule, meaning it avoided the unidentified drones. The drones then headed to the Irish Sea and circled above a navy vessel that had been deployed there for the visit of the Ukrainian President.

Authorities do not know who launched the drones or where they are now.

But they are telling us that these drones were “large, expensive and of military specification”…

Sources told The Journal that the drones took off from the north-east of Dublin, possibly near Howth, and flew for up to two hours. The Gardaí [Irish police] are investigating whether the drones took off from land or from an undetected ship. It is currently unknown who launched and controlled the drones or where the drones are now. Ireland’s security service said the drones were large, expensive and of military specification.

Were the Russians attempting to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he traveled to Dublin?

That is entirely possible.

The Russians have often advocated for a new election in Ukraine because they would like to see Zelenskyy removed from power.

And the Russians have become very adept at using drones in combat during the conflict in Ukraine.

But I think that it would be very foolish for the Russians to try to take out Zelenskyy.

Any attempt to assassinate Zelenskyy would create great outrage in Europe, and it would have the potential to be the sort of event which causes at least some of our European allies to feel compelled to enter the war.

And that is the sort of scenario that the Russians have been trying very hard to avoid.

The Russians are winning the war and are on track to achieve most of their goals, but if other nations enter the conflict that could change everything.

On the other hand, if other European countries get dragged into the war the Ukrainians would be absolutely thrilled because the Ukrainians know that they cannot defeat the Russians by themselves.

So we must also consider the possibility that this “drone attack” was a staged event.

Ukrainian drone operations have become extremely sophisticated, and we have seen that the Ukrainians are not afraid to engage in theatrics when it suits their purposes.

A third possibility is that the drones were simply being operated by local curiosity seekers.

Hopefully Irish authorities will have more information for us soon.

In any event, it has become clear that the war in Ukraine is not going to come to a conclusion any time soon.

During his trip to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that certain territories will end up in Russian hands one way or another…

Ahead of the Modi summit, Putin gave an interview with India Today, in which he said Russia would “liberate Donbas and Novorossiya in any case – by military or other means,”according to Russian state media TASS. Asked what would constitute a victory for Russia in the war, Putin said: “We will finish it when we achieve the goals set at the beginning of the special military operation, when we free these territories. That’s all.” One of the Kremlin’s biggest demands is for Ukraine to surrender territory in the Donbas region, which Russia has illegally annexed but not yet fully conquered. Novorossiya, or New Russia, is a historical term referring to territories toward the west during the Russian empire; Putin has revived the term, and used it in declaring the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea as part of Russia in 2014.

In other words, Ukraine will either hand over the remaining land that Russia is demanding or the Russians will simply take it.

And the Ukrainians are vowing never to hand it over peacefully.

So the fighting will continue, and the risk that we will eventually get pulled into the war will continue to grow.

President Trump has been trying to broker some sort of a deal, but the Russians are not willing to back down from their demands, and the Europeans appear to be in no mood to compromise either…

In a development that is not entirely surprising, European leaders are claiming that Washington is looking to “betray” Ukraine and President Zelensky during potential formal peace negotiations with Russia. “There is a possibility that the United States will abandon Ukraine on territorial questions without providing clarity on security guarantees,” French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said according to a “leaked” phone call record with other European leaders. Likely this was an intentional leak and bit of strong signaling to the Trump administration, as Europe has not been on board with the US President’s proposed peace plan from the start. “There is a possibility that the US will betray Ukraine on the issue of territory without clarity on security guarantees,” Macron continued. He laid his view that there was “a great danger” for Zelensky. However, Macron’s office has subsequently sought to clarify that “The president did not use those words.” The leaked transcript of the call between European leaders strategizing about how to protect the Zelensky government and Kiev’s interests was published Thursday by the German magazine Der Spiegel.

The Europeans are being completely and utterly delusional.

They keep acting like they have leverage that they simply do not possess.

Russia is winning the war, and throughout human history the victors have almost always set the terms for peace.

Of course the Europeans could choose to alter the equation by sending large numbers of troops into Ukraine, but that would put us dangerously close to the unthinkable.

Meanwhile, President Trump insists that we are at “war” with Venezuelan drug cartels, and he is warning that military strikes inside Venezuelan territory will begin “very soon”…

The president made the comment on Wednesday afternoon at the White House during a press availability, while claiming there was popular support for his decision to use military assets instead of law enforcement capabilities to fight drug trafficking efforts in the Caribbean, Central America and South America. “I think you’re going to find that this is war, that these people were killing our people by millions,” the president claimed. “I think you’re going to find that there’s a very receptive ear to doing exactly what they’re doing, taking out those boats. He went on to declare: “And very soon we’re going to start doing it on land too. Because we know every route, we know every house where they manufacture this crap. We know where they put it all together. And I think you’re going to see if very soon on land also.”

There are other ways that we can stop illegal drugs from coming into this country.

If we start bombing Venezuela, many other nations (including Russia and China) will be extremely upset with us.

President Trump has suggested that Colombia could also be targeted, and Colombian President Gustavo Petro is not pleased about this at all…

Colombia has hit back at Donald Trump after the US President said military action in the South American country was possible under the pretext of tackling drug smuggling. Colombian president Gustavo Petro warned Mr Trump that he risked “waking the jaguar” with his comments, which were made during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The US leader said military strikes on land inside Venezuela, which he suspects of producing illegal narcotics for shipment to the US, would “start very soon” and named Colombia as another potential target in his “war on drugs”. Mr Petro responded to the news on social media, writing: “To threaten our sovereignty is to declare war; do not damage two centuries of diplomatic relations.”

We don’t need to do this.

If we gave the U.S. Coast Guard and the Border Patrol the resources that they actually need, we could stop almost all illegal drugs from coming into the United States.

But it appears that war in South America is coming, and that is not good news for any of us.

On top of everything else, things in the Middle East are starting to get “interesting” once again.

On Thursday, the IDF conducted airstrikes on multiple targets in southern Lebanon…

The IDF began strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Thursday afternoon, following the military’s Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee’s urgent evacuation notice to locals. The IDF announced that it struck several Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in civilian areas. “The presence of the weapons storage facilities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

I will be watching developments in the Middle East very carefully.

Let’s just say that if there is some sort of a surprise attack on Israel in the coming weeks I would not be surprised at all.

Israel’s enemies may have been wounded, but wounded predators are often the most dangerous opponents.

We really are living at a time of “wars and rumors of wars”, but most Americans still have no idea what is really going on.

Unfortunately for all of us, it won’t be too long before a major league wake up call comes our way.

