Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
1h

C’mon man. Spain has gone totally green woke over the last decade. Shutting down nearly all of their base load power capability. If you know anything about electricity (which most do not) solar and wind output is DC. Which must be converted to AC via expensive, sophisticated, and easy to overheat inverters.

This outage was caused by an over reliance on ‘green’ energy, in particular solar. The system overheated and the built in protections shut it all down. We live on our sailboat and have solar panels. Seen it happen in real time.

It’s got nothing to do g to do with some hole in the atmosphere. They’d love for you to believe it. C’mon man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
AAA21's avatar
AAA21
2h

No. The blackout was caused by the unreliability of renewable “Green” energy! No amount of incremental wind and solar power generation on their own can ever provide a reliable 24/7 electricity grid. Electricity gets produced the moment it is consumed, and therefore a reliable grid must provide electricity to meet consumer and industrial demand at all hours. Wind and solar can’t do that.

https://news.grabien.com/wire-mostly-wind-solar-powered-us-economy-dangerous-fantasy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture