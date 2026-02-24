Michael Snyder’s Substack

Charles
Back in the early 90's when I was much younger and braver I went to a large city in South America which was the central distribution point for cocaine. I worked with missionaries during that time. It was a very dangerous place to be and I was glad when my time was up.

But one thing was certain only fools went there on vacations and treated it as vacation destination.

My opinion is about the same for Mexico. I have traveled to 23 countries and I'm not leaving my home in flyover country for any reason. Anyone who thinks they are safe beyond our borders isn't thinking clearly and thanks to the democrats we have managed to invite thousands of criminals into our country.

Lock your doors at night and protect yourselves at all costs.

Clearlycited
friends romans countrymen lend me your ears my spider sensors are saying that mexico will be the grounds of a large hostage taking many times that in '79-80 iranian embassy hostage taking. i pray i'm incorrect but when you ain't got nothing to lose when you know you've lost then what do wackjob cartel lawless criminals do? jesse ventura would say "you tell me!! send in the navy seals.I can hold my breath under water for 9 minutes...."

