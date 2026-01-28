How would the American people respond if they suddenly saw images of a U.S. aircraft carrier burning after it had been destroyed by an overwhelming Iranian assault? If the U.S. attacks Iran, and that appears to be very likely at this stage, the USS Abraham Lincoln will almost certainly be targeted by the Iranians. In a previous article, I wrote about how the Abraham Lincoln’s defenses could be overwhelmed by a massive barrage of either missiles or drones. In particular, if I was in command of the Abraham Lincoln I would be deeply concerned about Iran’s SS-N-22 Sunburn anti-ship missile batteries. Staying out of range of those missiles will be of the utmost importance, because they come in at an absolutely blistering pace.

Nobody can deny that Iranian leaders have been thinking about sinking a carrier. On Sunday, they unveiled a giant billboard in Enghelab Square that conveys quite an ominous message…

The Iranian regime unveiled a new mural on a giant billboard in Tehran’s Enghelab Square on Sunday, depicting an aircraft carrier with damaged and exploding fighter planes on its flight deck. The deck is covered with bodies and streaked with blood, which trails into the water and forms stripes reminiscent of the American flag. A slogan – warning the US to not attempt a military strike on the country – is emblazoned across one corner: ‘If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.’

They aren’t exactly being subtle, are they?

In all my years, I have never seen anything quite like this…

The Iranians seem to believe that they are very capable of sinking a U.S. aircraft carrier.

But President Trump is sending the USS Abraham Lincoln toward Iran anyway.

On Wednesday, Trump specifically mentioned the Abraham Lincoln in a Truth Social post that was directed squarely at Iran…

Many are regarding this as a final warning to the Iranians.

When Trump said that “time is running out”, I believe that he fully meant it.

Of course the Iranians have no intention of negotiating a deal or giving up their nuclear program.

In response to Trump’s post, Iran’s delegation at the United Nations issued a very alarming warning…

Iran’s mission to the United Nations responded in kind. “Last time the U.S. blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives,” it said in an X post quoting Trump’s statement. “Iran stands ready for dialog based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!”

As we have seen so many other times in recent weeks, the Iranians are threatening to do something extraordinarily dramatic if they are attacked.

What could that be?

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is telling us that his nation is ready to “immediately and powerfully respond” to any attack…

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, warned on X that Tehran’s forces were ready to retaliate. He said: ‘Our brave Armed Forces are prepared – with their fingers on the trigger – to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea. ‘The valuable lessons learned from the 12-Day War have enabled us to respond even more strongly, rapidly, and profoundly.

In addition to striking U.S. targets, the Iranians would also inevitably launch missiles at Israeli cities.

Needless to say, the Israelis are fully prepared to strike back with overwhelming force.

And then there will be no turning back.

I hope that everyone understands what that will mean. The Iranian regime is run by crazed Islamic zealots that will literally do anything to survive. If you think that there are any limits to what they will do, you should consider the vast numbers of their own people that they have already killed…

As many as 30,000 people could have been killed in the streets of Iran on Jan. 8 and 9 alone, two senior officials of the country’s Ministry of Health told TIME—indicating a dramatic surge in the death toll. So many people were slaughtered by Iranian security services on that Thursday and Friday, it overwhelmed the state’s capacity to dispose of the dead. Stocks of body bags were exhausted, the officials said, and eighteen-wheel semi-trailers replaced ambulances.

If that is what they are willing to do to their own population, what would they be willing to do to us or to the Israelis?

These lunatics used trucks that had heavy machine guns mounted on them to mow down thousands of their own citizens…

Witnesses say millions were in the streets when authorities shut down the internet and all other communications with the outside world. Rooftop snipers and trucks mounted with heavy machine guns opened fire, according to eyewitnesses and cell phone footage. On Friday, Jan. 9, an official of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned on state television to anyone venturing into the streets, “if … a bullet hits you, don’t complain.”

We just witnessed one of the greatest slaughters of political protesters in human history.

One man that was actually in Kaj Square when the shooting started there told Iran Wire what he witnessed…

The protester told IranWire that from around 8:00 or 8:30 PM, security forces were already using tear gas and sound bombs. Green laser sights were trained on people’s heads, chests, and eyes, while the hum of low-flying drones filled the air. But the first live bullet was fired around 10:00 PM, striking a young man in the chest near the ice cream shop. There was no warning. No announcement. They began shooting once they realized the crowd could not be dispersed, and arresting such a massive gathering was simply impossible. He said that in such an enormous crowd, nothing could be done – not even escaping. Perhaps more than 50,000 people had gathered: the old and the young, women and men, even children. The entire square and the streets around it were overflowing with protesters. The protester continued: “The next bullet hit the stomach of a young woman; the next hit a man’s groin; the next hit a young man’s shoulder; the next… and the next… I still hear the sound of those bullets and the subsequent shrapnel in my ears every night. A few people were there – we never found out if they were government agents or ordinary people – who were collecting the bodies of the slain from among the crowd and taking them to one of the nearby shops. We don’t even know what they did with those bodies.” “At 11:00 or 11:30 PM, the shooting became heavier. They were aiming directly for our upper bodies. We moved toward North Allameh Tabatabaei Street. However, they were shooting intensely north of Kaj Square as well. A young boy was in front of me; he didn’t look more than 15 or 16 years old. He was right there when he was shot and fell. They were firing from all sides; we were running, and we could hear the shell casings hitting the ground just a short distance behind us.”

Accounts such as this need to be shared all over the world.

The courage that these protesters have demonstrated has been astounding.

And guess what?

After all of the killing that we have already witnessed, we are being told that protesters are once again flooding into the streets…

I think that we are getting very close to a point of no return.

All of the preparations for a U.S. military operation have been completed, and I believe that President Trump will soon give the green light.

When that day finally arrives, missiles will start flying all over the Middle East, and nothing will ever be the same again.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

