sosumi
13h

These remarks made by Trump about Russia and India on social media by are very reckless and irresponsible. This is not leadership. This is the romper room antics of an emotionally arrested child. Its undignified and embarrassing. We must demand a higher standard from our President.

Calling India's economy a "dead economy" is appallingly ignorant. India has one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Talk about pure projection!

Ozark Village™
13hEdited

Had a CEO of a major corporation made such unprofessional, inflammatory comments about a competitor or trading partner, that person would likely be removed as the CEO representing that company.

I will let alone the ungodly aspects and the need for public repentance under the circumstances.

Very disappointed to hear this from our 'elected leader'.

