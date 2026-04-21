Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Amy's avatar
Amy
27m

America's war button is stuck and will continue to be so. Get passports asap..there are many things coming to the US that will make you want to leave. And without passports you can't even cross borders by car. Please be wise and prepare to leave.

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DDougieDoug
16m

Don’t worry either Israel or the US will sucker punch Iran

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