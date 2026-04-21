It appears that diplomacy with Iran has failed. That means that it is just a matter of time before missiles start flying back and forth again, and once that happens it is inevitable that we will see some pretty dramatic escalations. The U.S. and Israel have already agreed on a target bank for when the war resumes, and the Iranians are promising “to reveal new cards on the battlefield”. But the more serious threat is what a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz would mean for the global economy. Hardly any commercial vessels are getting through the Strait, and we are being warned that we could be facing a “summer of shortages” and widespread famines in impoverished nations all over the planet.

Millions upon millions of poor people are not going to have enough food to eat if the Strait of Hormuz does not get reopened.

But that is not going to happen any time soon.

On Tuesday, the Iranians announced that they would not attend peace talks that had been scheduled in Pakistan…

Iran’s negotiating team has informed the United States through a Pakistani intermediary that it will not attend talks in Islamabad on Wednesday and that there is currently no prospect of participation, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported late Tuesday. Tasnim, citing sources, said the reason was what it described as a US breach of commitments.

Vice-President JD Vance was all ready to fly out to Islamabad, but his trip was called off at the last minute.

Of course we shouldn’t exactly be surprised by what has just occurred.

The Iranians have been telling us for days that they would not attend the peace talks unless Donald Trump lifted his blockade of Iranian ports.

Obviously that did not happen.

And Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is accusing Trump of spreading falsehoods on a daily basis…

“Sending a US delegation to Pakistan for negotiations is pointless at this stage. For the past two months, President Trump has spread falsehoods daily. You cannot negotiate with a partner who abandons truth. Let the record be clear, Iran has never agreed to surrender its Uranium. China has never agreed to stop defense cooperation with us. The Strait of Hormuz was never opened by us under pressure. While the US President and his son profit daily, ordinary Americans and citizens across the world bear the cost of these lies and wars. The world must see what this is really about. This is not a fight over Iran’s uranium. This is a fight to undermine the sustainability and self-sufficiency of China, Russia, and India. Until there is honesty, there can be no diplomacy.” – Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran

The Iranians are clearly digging their heels in.

But despite everything that has just happened, Trump has decided to unilaterally extend the ceasefire in order to give Iranian leaders time to present a “unified proposal” for ending the war…

Needless to say, the Iranians have already done this.

They issued their 10 point plan for ending the war a long time ago.

That 10 point plan is completely and utterly unacceptable to the United States and Israel.

And the plan that the Trump administration has offered is completely and utterly unacceptable to Iran.

So there will be more fighting.

It is just a matter of time.

In fact, fighting may resume even faster than most people think.

One of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s key aids is calling Trump’s ceasefire extension “meaningless” and is suggesting that now is the time for a military response to Trump’s blockade…

An advisor to Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday the US blockade must be met with a military response, dismissing any ceasefire extension proposed by US President Donald Trump as “meaningless.” “Extending the ceasefire by Trump has no meaning. The losing side cannot dictate terms. Continuing the blockade is no different from bombing and must be met with a military response. Moreover, any extension of the ceasefire by Trump is certainly a way to buy time for a surprise attack. Now is the time for Iran to take the initiative,” Mehdi Mohammadi posted on X.

If a U.S. warship gets hit by an Iranian drone or missile, that will surely be the end of the ceasefire.

So let’s watch and see what happens over the next couple of days.

On Twitter, Ghalibaf has ominously declared that the Iranians have been preparing “to reveal new cards on the battlefield”…

‘Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiation – in his own imagination – into a table of surrender or justify renewed warmongering,’ Ghalibaf posted. ‘We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threat, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield.’

What did he mean by that?

Have the Chinese or the Russians delivered some new weapons systems?

Could it be possible that the Iranians are ready to dramatically escalate matters by using unconventional warheads?

They certainly seem quite confident that they will be victorious in the next stage of this war.

One member of Iran’s negotiating team has issued a warning that is extremely alarming…

Sayyed Mohammad Marandi, a member of Iran’s negotiating team, wrote on X: “Everyone must immediately leave the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. Also, all sailors on ships in the Persian Gulf must prepare to abandon their vessels. This is especially urgent for ships near the Strait of Hormuz, which will be the first to be destroyed. Time is running out.”

If the Iranians are able to follow through on such threats, it could take the oil and gas industries in the region years to fully rebuild and recover.

Meanwhile, the entire globe would be suffering through an unprecedented energy crisis that would be unlike anything we have ever seen before.

Everyone on the entire planet would feel the pain.

But it is likely that there is no turning back now.

In fact, the U.S. and Israel have already agreed on a target bank for when the war resumes…

Israel and the US have been preparing for a resumption of the war since the ceasefire began, sources familiar with the matter tell the Hebrew network, including conducting exercises involving fighter jets and refueling tankers across the Middle East. During the visit of CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper to Israel last week, joint plans and a target bank were approved, including strikes on national and energy infrastructure sites across Iran, according to the report. These attacks would be intended to apply further pressure on the Iranians to agree to relinquish their nuclear program and enriched uranium, the report adds.

The Iranians do not intend to ever surrender.

They would rather take the entire region down with them than do that.

Elsewhere, it appears that the ceasefire that Israel and Hezbollah recently agreed to is already failing…

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of two “blatant” violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon on Tuesday. Israel said Hezbollah launched several rockets toward Israeli army forces south of the forward defense line in southern Lebanon on Tuesday evening. Israel responded by striking the launcher from which they were fired, the army said. The Israeli army also said alerts issued in Kibbutz Yuval and Mevo Dotan, both in northern Israel, were not false alarms, contrary to unnamed reports, but were due to a drone being intercepted from Lebanon before it crossed into Israeli airspace.

So many people are desperately hoping for peace, but this is not a time of peace.

War is here, and nobody is going to be able to stop it.

The Iranians are willing to escalate matters as far as necessary.

I do not think that the Trump administration understands this.

We really are on the brink of a worst case scenario, and the clock is ticking…

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.