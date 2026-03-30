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Sam Clark's avatar
Sam Clark
5h

Trump and his administration have not thought through who they are fighting. Persia/Iran has been around 10 times longer than the United States. Trump is alienating everyone that is not MAGA. His constant put downs and calling people stupid is not working. Fake news was funny and true when he first used it. But lately I'm finding I can't stand listening to him. He has always had a huge ego, but now it's boarding in psychotic behavior. He and his administration is sending troops into an enemy who is ruthless and as you hand stated Michael, they believe their savior is at hand. I believe if they destroyed Iran's infrastructure then all he'll is going to break loose. Pray everyone... pray for all. Keep your eyes on Jesus, the finisher and author of our faith.

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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
5h

Much that comes out of Iran is bluster and lies. The Muslim clerics have perfected their propaganda over nearly 50 years. They are not very bright. Mossad has been operating inside of Iran for decades undetected. Most likely, Israel knows where the radioactive stash has been hidden. Do you think Trump doesn't know? Do you think he'd be sending the average GI Joe in to retrieve the uranium? Whatever Donald Trump is or isn't, he is not an idiot.

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