Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
17h

Thank you, Michael, for showing us what's going on as the system continues to squeeze the rest of us peons.

Inflation, higher prices of goods and utilities, etc ... etc ..... The pressure is constant and draining. These others are accumulating, isolating and preparing. But for one, you can't take it with you when you go.

Those with faith in God and Jesus know there's more to come after this difficult life. He promises us eternal life and all that that will come with it. I for one imagine it will be far more spectacular than I can begin to imagine! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
16h

...."Give me neither poverty nor riches".... - Proverbs 30:8

For both a but a curse!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture