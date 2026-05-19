Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Sexton's avatar
Kelly Sexton
3h

Excellent information Michael!

Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

As was expected. The question is if someone like I could've anticipated this, did those who instigated it anticipate it? What a MESS!

Iran stands its ground, as it should.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture