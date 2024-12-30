When I write about “the collapse of society”, a lot of people out there think that I am exaggerating. Sadly, the truth is that I am not exaggerating at all. The United States was once the greatest country in the world, but now we have become one of the most self-destructive societies that the world has ever seen. We have turned our backs on the values of our forefathers, and we are literally destroying everything that they worked so hard to give us.

Earlier today, I came across a quote from historian Arnold Toynbee that really resonated with me…

In the mid-20th century, historian Arnold Toynbee, who had studied the varying fates of 28 societies, said: “Civilisations die from suicide, not from murder.”

He is right.

Most great civilizations throughout history have been destroyed from within, and now the exact same thing is happening to us.

The following are 16 signs that America is literally committing suicide right in front of our eyes…

#1 Our suicide rate just keeps going higher and higher…

According to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate in the United States recently reached its highest peak since 1941.

#2 Meanwhile, our birth rate just fell to the lowest level ever recorded…

In 2023, the US fertility rate fell another 3% from the year before, to a historic low of about 55 births for every 1,000 females ages 15 to 44, according to final data published Tuesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. Just under 3.6 million babies were born last year, about 68,000 fewer than the year before. Since 2007, when the fertility rate was at its most recent high, the number of births has declined 17%, and the general fertility rate has declined 21%, according to the new report.

#3 As a society, we are increasingly rejecting the traditional family unit. As I discussed the other day, the percentage of the population that is single and childless is now greater than the percentage of the population that is married with children.

#4 Instead of greatly valuing our children, we are becoming an anti-child society. In Texas, law enforcement authorities tell us that there is an epidemic of mothers abandoning their children…

Statewide, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, at least 18 babies have been abandoned this year. The latest occurred just before Christmas at a Whataburger in San Antonio. A decade ago, the number was seven.

#5 The number of abortions in the United States is actually higher than it was before Roe v. Wade was overturned…

Abortion has become slightly more common despite bans or deep restrictions in most Republican-controlled states, and the legal and political fights over its future are not over yet. It’s now been two and a half years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and opened the door for states to implement bans.

#6 Approximately one out of every ten abortions in the U.S. happens “via pills prescribed via telehealth to patients in states where abortion is banned”…

But now, it’s become more common for pill prescriptions to be made by telehealth. By the summer of 2024, about 1 in 10 abortions was via pills prescribed via telehealth to patients in states where abortion is banned.

#7 Tissue from aborted fetuses is used in some of the most horrifying ways imaginable.

#8 A woman was just burned alive while she was riding the subway in New York, and everyone is acting like this is perfectly normal…

A grand jury has indicted the man accused of fatally setting a woman on fire a New York City subway train, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced. Investigators said Sebastian Zapeta, 33, used a lighter to set the unidentified woman’s clothes on fire as she slept inside a train car at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station on Dec. 22. Zapeta used a shirt to fan the flames, according to the criminal complaint. He is charged with one court of 1st degree murder, three counts of 2nd degree murder and one court of 1st degree arson related to the attack.

#9 Thanks to the self-destructive border policies of our politicians, an ultra-violent Venezuelan gang is now entrenched in 18 U.S. states…

Fears are growing over the spread of a violent Venezuelan gang across the US, with experts warning the mobsters could have a foothold in more than half the country by February next year. It emerged earlier this month that Tren de Aragua, which has been dubbed the ‘epitome of evil’ and ‘MS-13 on steroids’, is already operating in 18 states. This includes some of the most remote corners of the America in Colorado, North Dakota, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming. The bloodthirsty criminals also maintain strongholds in major cities across Texas as well as New York and Chicago.

#10 Even when criminals are arrested, they are often put back into the streets over and over again. In Florida, a 31-year-old man was just arrested for the 35th time…

Police say Kevin Campana, 31, was arrested for his 35th time in Volusia County after stealing a car and attempting to escape officers Dec. 23. The Edgwater Police Department says Campana broke into Hibiscus Wholesale Auto Parts Inc. on Monday and stole a car while wearing no shoes. Officers say Campana attempted to escape police in a car chase, which ended in a head-on crash with a K-9 units car.

#11 Kids are committing very serious crimes all over the country. In fact, a 9-year-old kid was just arrested for being involved in a carjacking in Baltimore…

Local news Fox Baltimore reports three juveniles, including a 9-year-old, and two adults were arrested last Sunday in connection to an armed carjacking near the 3900 block of East Lombard Street. “Once there, officers spoke with a 32-year-old woman who stated while stopped at a stop sign at Grundy at Bank Street, four male suspects approached her vehicle. One suspect, described as a white male, produced a metal tool, smashing her window. The suspect then proceeded to drag the woman from the vehicle and fled the location in the victim’s car,” the local outlet said. Officers arrested a 21-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, and a 9-year-old boy after a short foot pursuit. The 21 and 16-year-olds were taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, while the 15-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Services. The 9-year-old was released to his parents.

#12 To a very large degree, we have allowed our lives to be dominated by the technological control matrix that is being constructed all around us. I really like how Denis Villeneuve recently made this point…

Denis Villeneuve, director of the hit sci-fi franchise Dune, expressed dismay about how individualism has suffered during the age of Big Tech. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Villeneuve lamented that “human beings are ruled by algorithms right now,” adding that he keeps a strict no cell phone policy on his movie sets. “We behave like AI circuits. The ways we see the world are narrow-minded binaries. We’re disconnecting from each other, and society is crumbling in some ways. It’s frightening,” he said.

#13 Just like ancient Greece and ancient Rome, we have allowed sexual immorality to run rampant. The following case from Georgia should be a major league wake up call for all of us…

Two Georgia men who were convicted in the sickening sex abuse of their two adopted sons are headed to prison for the rest of their lives. A judge decided that married gay couple William and Zachary Zulock – once darlings of the LGBTQ scene in Georgia – will each serve 100 years in prison for sodomizing their young sons, recording the sex acts and providing videos of the abuse to other pedophiles, 11Alive reported. The horrific abuse was believed to take place when the boys were as young as three and five years old.

#14 Needless to say, that case in Georgia is not as isolated incident. In a previous article, I explained that there are now 795,000 registered sex offenders in this country.

#15 In the 1940s, almost 80 percent of all Americans belonged to a church or some other type of religious institution. Today, that figure is down to just 45 percent…

In the late 1940s, nearly 80% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue, mosque or temple, according to Gallup. Today, just 45% say the same, the analytics company noted, and only 32% say that they worship God in a house of prayer once a week.

#16 Thousands of churches have been permanently shutting down all over America, and many of the old buildings are now being used for other purposes…

Some former churches are being converted for businesses or residential use. One old Methodist church in Atlanta, which was down to about 60 members when it closed, was sold to a luxury real estate developer seven years ago. Now, it’s become a series of 3,000-square-foot condos.

If we stay on the road that we are currently on, our society will die.

But if we reverse course and start doing what is right with all our hearts, anything is possible.

We were once a light to the entire world, and we can be that light again.

But at this moment our society is racing into the darkness, and it won’t be too long before our self-destructive behavior catches up with us in a major way.

