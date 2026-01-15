What we have witnessed on the streets of Minneapolis this week has been absolutely stunning. It was once such a beautiful city, but now it has been transformed into a war zone. For more than a decade, I have been relentlessly warning my readers that civil unrest would be one of the core elements of the coming “perfect storm”, and now we are literally watching violent clashes between radical leftists and federal authorities play out right in front of our eyes. In fact, it is getting so bad that President Trump is threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act. That hasn’t happened since the Los Angeles riots of 1992. If we keep going down this path, will we soon see martial law in major U.S. cities?

Independent journalist Nick Sortor is on the ground in Minneapolis, and last night he watched as rioters destroyed multiple federal law enforcement vehicles…

MULTIPLE ICE and FBI vehicles have been DESTROYED and LOOTED by rioters in Minneapolis after federal agents were forced to abandon them Agents gear, laptops, and personal information now LITTERS the street THIS IS ABSOLUTE ANARCHY

He is right.

It is absolutely anarchy.

Sortor is also reporting that the rioters actually broke into a weapons locker in one of the vehicles and got away with a rifle and ammunition…

Minneapolis rioters successfully BROKE OPEN a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and STOLE A RIFLE and ammunition before fleeing I captured the thief’s face and license plate on the getaway vehicle.

A state of lawlessness exists on the streets of Minneapolis at this moment, and President Trump just threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act…

As the rioters were destroying and looting federal vehicles, the police just stood by and did nothing.

Of course the reason why they didn’t intervene is because that is what their leaders are instructing them to do.

In remarks that she just made to the press, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that Trump’s threat to invoke the Insurrection Act “spoke very loud and clear to Democrats across this country”…

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that President Donald Trump’s threats to enact the Insurrection Act in Minnesota “spoke very loud and clear to Democrats across this country.” Leavitt said it send a message to elected officials “who are using their platforms to encourage violence against federal law enforcement officers who are encouraging left-wing agitators to unlawfully obstruct legitimate law enforcement operations.”

Of course the Democrats are not going to back down.

And neither will the Trump administration.

So I expect things to get really crazy in the months ahead.

If Trump actually invokes the Insurrection Act, that will allow him to deploy active duty soldiers to Minneapolis…

The president would have fairly broad authority under the law, Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor, told Newsweek on Thursday. “The punchline is this. Under the Insurrection Act, President Trump and any president has broad power to invoke that act, which is an extraordinary step,” he said. “What it means is that the president can employ active duty soldiers to assist state and local authorities in executing the federal laws.” In Minnesota, ICE is “executing, in their mind, the immigration laws in terms of arresting and detaining people who are here without proper documentation,” Rossi said. Trump would have broad authority to determine whether laws cannot be effectively executed without invoking the Insurrection Act, he said.

If troops are deployed in the streets, will far left radicals stop harassing ICE?

Of course not.

Instead, there would probably be even more violent confrontations like the one that we just witnessed on Wednesday evening…

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is in the hospital after being ambushed during an attempt to arrest a Venezuelan national in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The agent was ambushed by two people while attempting to conduct a traffic stop on an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, DHS said, adding that the agent fired his gun during the alleged attack because he was “fearing for his life and safety.” One Venezuelan suspect was shot but is reported to be stable and is now in custody, DHS said.

The radical left has drawn a line in the sand.

They are going to resist ICE no matter how much the Trump administration escalates matters.

And so now our society stands at a very dangerous tipping point.

According to a post by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Facebook, the ICE agent that is in the hospital got hurt when two men attacked him with “a snow shovel and a broom handle”…

At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022. In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot. The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle. As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg. All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody. This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers. Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.

It would help if Democrats would tell their constituents to calm down and leave federal law enforcement officers alone.

But that isn’t happening.

In fact, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is calling on the citizens of his state to “resist” the “occupation” that he believes is currently taking place…

Folks, I know it’s scary, and I know it’s absurd that we all have to be defending law and order, justice, and humanity while also caring for our families and trying to do our jobs. So tonight, let me say once again to Donald Trump and Christine Noem: End this occupation, you’ve done enough. … Donald Trump wants this chaos. He wants confusion, and yes, he wants more violence on our streets. We cannot give him what he wants. We can, we must, protest loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. All across Minnesota, people are learning about opportunities, not just to resist, but to help people who are in danger. Thousands and thousands of our fellow Minnesotans are going to be relying on mutual aid in the days and weeks to come, and they need our support.

Tim Walz was a member of the National Guard for 24 years.

When he uses military terminology, he knows exactly what he is doing.

On the other side, Stephen Miller is warning that federal officials are in the process of “identifying, disrupting and dismantling the insurgent networks” that are causing so much chaos in Minnesota…

Stephen Miller, a top White House official, said Tuesday evening that federal law enforcement now has the resources to protect its officers and begin the work of “identifying, disrupting and dismantling the insurgent networks” hampering Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota.

That sounds very similar to the terminology that many of our politicians would use regarding anti-insurgent operations in Iraq and Afghanistan under previous administrations.

But even if the violent radicals in Minnesota are successfully suppressed, more will just pop up elsewhere.

Personally, I believe that this is just the beginning of an enormous wave of civil unrest.

And if a major war erupts in the Middle East, that will just add more fuel to the fire.

According to NBC News, President Trump has told his team that he only wants to attack Iran if he can be guaranteed that it will bring an end to the regime…

President Donald Trump has told his national security team that he would want any U.S. military action in Iran to deliver a swift and decisive blow to the regime and not spark a sustained war that dragged on for weeks or months, according to a U.S. official, two people familiar with the discussions and a person close to the White House. “If he does something, he wants it to be definitive,” one of the people familiar with the discussions said. But Trump’s advisers have so far not been able to guarantee to him that the regime would quickly collapse after an American military strike, the U.S. official and two people familiar with the discussions said, and there is concern that the U.S. may not have all the assets in the region it would need to guard against what administration officials expect would be an aggressive Iranian response.

Of course I don’t know how anyone can guarantee that military strikes will cause the collapse of the regime.

So perhaps President Trump will not take any action at all.

That is what a lot of media sources are suggesting today.

But U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is telling us that the stories that those media sources are putting out “are beyond inaccurate”…

“All the headlines like these are examples of reporting that are beyond inaccurate,” Graham wrote on X. He shared screenshots of headlines that read “Trump gets cold feet on Iran” and “Trump informed Iran he does not intend to attack, asked Tehran to exercise restraint,” and said they misrepresented the situation. “The circumstances around the necessary, decisive action to be taken against the Iranian regime have nothing to do with President Trump’s will or determination,” Graham wrote. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” he added.

Graham seems quite confident that military action is coming.

At this stage, I don’t know if he is right or if he is wrong.

But what we do know is that more firepower is being deployed to the region.

In fact, when we learned that the USS Abraham Lincoln is on the way, that really got my attention…

The Pentagon is moving a carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East, as tensions escalate between the Trump administration and Iran, NewsNation has learned. Moving the carrier strike group — a naval formation centering around an aircraft carrier, with a variety of other vessels, including at least one attack submarine — is expected to take about a week, a source said. The USS Abraham Lincoln reportedly is the aircraft carrier that is on the move.

Let’s keep a close eye on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

If war with Iran erupts, it could become a primary target.

This year is already off to such a crazy start.

And we are only halfway through the first month.

Unfortunately, I believe that the rest of the year will be even more insane.

