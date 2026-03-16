Over the past couple of weeks, there have been numerous warnings that terrorist sleeper cells may conduct attacks on U.S. soil in response to the war with Iran. Over the past couple of weeks, there have also been a lot of church fires all over America. Why isn’t anyone making a connection between these two things? We know that Islamic terrorists love to attack houses of worship. Since 2020, there have been hundreds of churches in Europe that have been vandalized or burned down, and in many of those cases radical Islamists were involved. Is a similar trend beginning to occur in the United States?

On Saturday morning, a church in Reese, Michigan that was about 100 years old burned all the way to the ground…

A historic Southeast Michigan church burned to the ground Saturday morning. Reese Fire Rescue, an all-volunteer crew, responded at 2:45 a.m. March 14 to find Reese Faith Community Church “fully engulfed” in flames, said Jeremy Ross, fire chief. “It was through the roof, through the walls – it was really fully engulfed when we arrived,” Ross said. “There was no way to make entry.”

This was an absolutely massive fire that erupted very suddenly.

One fire truck parked too close to the fire, and as a result “some of the plastic items on the outside of the truck were warped and melted from the heat”…

He said a Reese fire truck was parked a little too close to the fire and some of the plastic items on the outside of the truck were warped and melted from the heat. He said everything affected still functions, including some emergency lights, but will need to be replaced.

In so many cases, these church fires are happening in the middle of the night when no witnesses are around.

So even if authorities are able to determine that it is arson, it will be very difficult to catch whoever did this.

Today, more than 240,000 Muslims live in the state of Michigan.

The city of Dearborn is 55 percent Muslim, and it is not too far from Reese.

That certainly doesn’t prove anything.

But we do know that Michigan has experienced a lot of church burnings in recent years.

Last August, someone purposely firebombed St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Flint…

On August 30, 2025, an arsonist firebombed St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Flint, Michigan, causing extensive damage. Flint Councilwoman Tonya Burns said an individual “purposely brought three gasoline cans, used a metal object and fire bombed the church.” The fire burned several classrooms, and the church also had smoke damage and several broken windows. The church has an outreach center that hosts community events and food drives.

Flint is even closer to Dearborn than Reese is.

But that could just be a coincidence.

Arsonists tend to like to work at night, because that greatly increases their chances of getting away with it.

Very early on Sunday morning, an enormous fire broke out at The River Church in Post Falls, Idaho…

A Post Falls church was damaged in a fire early Sunday morning. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of E. Horsehaven Ave. about 4 a.m. Units arrived to find The River Church burning and requested a second alarm. “Due to the size of the building and challenges with accessing the fire, crews were on scene through the late morning hours,” KCFR said in a press release.

This is another case where it is going to be difficult to prove that it was arson.

But I think that it was.

Thankfully, most of the building was saved, but one portion “was lost and is now unusable”…

A large portion of the church building was saved during the response, but a part of the structure was lost and is now unusable, according to Kootenai County Fire and Rescue interim fire chief Pete Holley.

Another church fire that occurred this past weekend was definitely arson.

Video footage clearly shows “a man intentionally igniting the entrance to the building” at a church in Newark, New Jersey…

An overnight fire outside a Newark church is under investigation after video obtained by RLS Media appears to show a man intentionally igniting the entrance to the building while people were inside. According to a statement released by Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, firefighters responded at approximately 12:06 a.m. Saturday, March 14, to a report of a fire at a church located at 136 Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

I hope that the police are able to find this guy.

He just walked right up to the entrance of the church and started pouring gasoline around…

However, video obtained by RLS Media shows a man carrying what appears to be a gasoline can approaching the entrance of the church, identified as Centro Familiar Casa de Dios. In the footage, the individual appears to pour a liquid near the doorway before spending several seconds striking a match. The video then shows the suspect tossing the lit match toward the entrance area, igniting flames near one of the church doors.

Another clear case of church arson just happened at an abandoned church in Peoria, Illinois…

The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned church near North East Madison and Park Avenues on Friday. Fire crews saw moderate smoke and fire on the second floor of the church when they arrived on the scene at 6:56 p.m, said Battalion Chief Matthew Smith. Fire crews used a hand line to quickly put out the fire and also went to the roof to check for additional damage.

Authorities have determined that the cause of the fire was definitely arson.

But in most of these cases the perpetrators are never apprehended.

Earlier this month, there was a large fire at the First Baptist Church of Little Rock that local residents believe “may have been intentionally set”…

A vacant church building in Little Rock was heavily damaged by a fire some neighbors believe may have been intentionally set. The blaze broke out at the First Baptist Church of Little Rock, also known as Ernie’s Museum of Black Arkansas, late Monday evening. The building, long closed and in a state of disrepair, hadn’t been used in several years. According to a man who was looking to buy the property, the structure had previously served multiple purposes before falling vacant. The Little Rock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, though some neighbors believe it may have been arson.

I cannot prove that any of the examples that I have shared in this article have anything to do with the war in Iran.

But I think that it is quite noteworthy that so many U.S. churches are suddenly burning now that the war in Iran has begun.

And without a doubt there have been some incidents of violence in recent weeks that do have a direct link to what is going on in the Middle East. For instance, it turns out that the man that recently attacked a synagogue in Michigan had brothers in Lebanon that “were members of a Hezbollah rocket unit”…

Ghazali, born in Lebanon, entered the U.S. legally in 2011 on a spousal visa and gained citizenship in 2016. He lived in Dearborn Heights, working at a local restaurant—seemingly integrated, but harboring connections that proved deadly. Sources confirmed his brothers in Lebanon were members of a Hezbollah rocket unit, the Iranian-backed group notorious for targeting civilians. Those same brothers, along with Ghazali’s niece and nephew, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on March 5, potentially fueling his rage.

There are more than 200 million Shiite Muslims living in our world today.

Approximately 2.5 million of them are living on U.S. soil.

There will be more terror attacks.

It is inevitable.

So please be very careful out there, because things are starting to get really crazy.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.