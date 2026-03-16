Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
10h

Again, who thought it was a good idea to let people come to our country who refuse to become a part of our culture and have shown so much distain for our way of life!!

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Ted Matuga's avatar
Ted Matuga
9h

These are not coincidences.

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