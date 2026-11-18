In the United States, Christians mostly speak of persecution as something that we will face in the future. But for believers in other countries all over the globe, it is a daily reality. Today, the vast majority of the global population lives in nations where Christians are being violently persecuted. Approximately 1.4 billion people live in China where a brutal government crackdown on the Christian faith has been raging for almost a decade. Nearly 1.5 billion people live in India, and violence against Indian Christians is now the worst it has been in my entire lifetime. Somewhere around 2 billion people live in a country that has a Muslim majority, and in many of those countries converting to the Christian faith can potentially be a death sentence. The truth is that we are living in an era of absolutely brutal Christian persecution, and it is getting worse with each passing year.

This week, churches all over the world are observing “Red Week” in an effort to draw attention to all of the persecution that is happening globally…

Tens of thousands of people around the world are joining Red Week, heeding ACN’s call for religious freedom through prayer, testimonies, and the illumination of churches and public landmarks. From Australia and the Philippines to Europe and the Americas, communities are coming together to draw attention to the plight of persecuted Christians and defend the fundamental right to religious freedom. Red Week 2026 will see at least 130 cathedrals and thousands of churches, monuments, and public buildings be illuminated red in the international campaign organized by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN). According to ACN’s latest figures, around 220 million Christians worldwide are directly exposed to persecution because of their faith. Red Week seeks to draw attention to their plight and remind them that they have not been forgotten.

We are so fortunate to be able to worship the way that we want here in the United States.

In North Korea, if you are caught practicing Christianity you and your entire family could get shipped off to a concentration camp…

Punishment is severe. Those caught holding private worship meetings or evangelizing are often sent to political prison camps. Some reports indicate that executions take place behind closed doors, with families of offenders also facing collective punishment. In North Korea, religious crimes do not just affect individuals—they impact entire families. If one family member is caught practicing Christianity, the entire household may be sent to a political prison camp. This creates an atmosphere of fear, where even relatives may report suspected believers to protect themselves.

North Korea’s concentration camps have existed for decades, and nobody is doing a thing about it.

Christians in North Korea are literally being worked until they die in these camps, and they know that no outside military force is going to come riding to their rescue.

Could you imagine being in that situation?

In India, radical Hindu nationalists have been on a violent rampage for years.

If you attend a Christian worship service, you do so knowing that a violent mob could come storming in at any moment.

At the moment, things are particular bad in West Bengal…

The right-wing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in West Bengal following the April 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. Independent tracking by the research group India Hate Lab verified 60 hate crime incidents explicitly targeting Christian individuals, domestic fellowships, and institutional properties within West Bengal during the same period, confirming the widespread geographic footprint of the escalation of attacks on Christians. According to reports, the latest attack occurred on Nov. 9, when vandals desecrated a sacred shrine and Marian grotto of a church in an overnight attack in Khari Bamuner Chak, located within the Raidighi and Baruipur pastoral region of West Bengal’s South Parganas. A week earlier, a heavily organized contingent of about 40 men attacked a house prayer fellowship in Rayan village of the Bardhaman area. The assailants stormed the private residence during a morning service, violently assaulting the officiating pastor and worshippers.

Of course what is going on in India pales in comparison to what is happening in many Islamic areas of the world.

In Nigeria, a group of Christians was recently abducted and asked to convert to Islam.

When they refused to convert, they were beaten, whipped and chained…

Solomon Ako, a 33-year-old Christian from northern Nigeria abducted during a similar militant raid, described the ordeal to ACN: “They immediately asked us to convert and, when we refused, they started beating us. They flogged us with whips. Our legs were put in chains. Shackles were placed round our ankles.” He later said that during captivity, “Every night when our kidnappers were asleep, we prayed. We prayed knowing that we were not alone.”

The good news is that they survived.

Many others do not.

Just within the past few days, more Nigerian Christians have been brutally killed by Islamic militants…

At least 14 Christians have been killed in fresh attacks across four local government areas of Plateau state, Nigeria, days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appealed for forgiveness over his failure to visit violence-affected communities during an earlier trip to the state and promised to rebuild destroyed communities and return internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes. The killings occurred between Sunday, Nov. 15, and Monday, Nov. 16, in Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas, according to community sources and local security groups. Armed attackers reportedly targeted rural settlements and ambushed residents traveling between communities.

In 2026, more Christians will be killed in Nigeria than anywhere else in the world.

But we don’t hear much about this from the mainstream media, do we?

In France, a dramatic rise in migration from Islamic nations has coincided with a dramatic rise in violent attacks against Christians…

France’s interior ministry says religiously motivated attacks are on the rise, mostly against Jews and Christians. Last year, the government counted more than 840 anti-Christian attacks, mostly against churches – arson, vandalism, and desecration. Attacks on people also jumped over 70%, and attacks on clergy quadrupled.

Once upon a time, France was considered to be a Christian nation.

But now Islam is spreading like wildfire and there are more than two anti-Christian attacks in France per day.

In Egypt, the U.S. State Department is scrambling to save a man that is potentially facing death for converting to Christianity…

The State Department has intensified its efforts to compel the majority Muslim state of Egypt to honor the religious liberty protections for an Egyptian who converted to Christianity and is facing either the death penalty or a lengthy prison term. The prosecution of Said Mansour Rezk Abdelrazek has catapulted his case and has attracted publicity within the U.S., Britain and across the global Christian community. Egypt receives $1.3 billion in annual funding from the U.S.

Hopefully the State Department will be able to successfully intervene in that case.

In other cases, violent Islamic mobs take matters into their own hands.

For example, in Pakistan three radical Islamists were convicted of shoving a Christian man and his pregnant wife into a brick kiln and burning them alive. Those sentences have now been overturned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan…

The Pakistan Supreme Court has overturned death sentences for three men convicted in the horrific 2014 murder of a Christian couple who were beaten by a mob and burned alive after Islamists accused them of desecrating the Quran. A report by Morning Star News and Christian Daily International says a three-judge panel of the high court in Islamabad, the nation’s capital, argued that the prosecution failed to prove its case due to inconsistent evidence. The Pakistan Supreme Court also dismissed an appeal that challenged the earlier acquittal of 102 other defendants in the case who were allegedly part of the mob. The murder victims, Shahzad Masih, his pregnant wife, Shama Bibi, and their unborn child, were forced into a blazing brick kiln on Nov. 4, 2014, by a Muslim mob of at least several hundred after they captured and severely beat the couple.

Had you heard about that case before today?

I am sure that some of you already knew about it, but many of you did not because it was almost entirely ignored by the mainstream media in the United States.

Islam is rapidly growing all over the world, and it is now being projected that it will be the largest religion on the entire planet by 2035…

The number of Muslims worldwide is on the verge of surpassing the number of Christians — because Muslims are having more babies, according to new research released Wednesday. Islam will become the most popular religion on Earth by 2035, leaving Christianity in the dust, according to the Pew Research Center’s Future of World Religions project. In total, there will be 2.57 billion muslims worldwide compared to 2.52 billion Christians by that year, the study projected.

For Christians in North America, it can be easy to turn a blind eye to the suffering that is occurring on the other side of the world.

But church burnings are on the rise in the United States and Canada too.

Increasing hostility toward the Christian faith is a global trend that we must not ignore.

One of these days, it could be you and your family that is forced to make a life or death decision.

If you found yourself in that position, what would you choose?

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.