Instability is in the air. Can you feel it? We were warned that chaos would be coming, and that is precisely what we have here in 2025. President Trump and Elon Musk are causing widespread chaos in Washington D.C., there is chaos in our streets, there is economic chaos all over the nation, there is chaos in the Middle East and Ukraine, outbreaks of disease are causing chaos in Africa, the bird flu is having a chaotic impact on egg prices, and seismic activity is causing chaos throughout the globe. Of course what we are experiencing right now is just the beginning.

So many of the changes that are happening in D.C. at this moment are greatly needed, but they are also causing quite a bit of chaos. In fact, mainstream article after mainstream article has specifically used the word “chaos” to describe what is taking place. Here is just one example…

Monday marks the deadline for federal workers to comply with an ultimatum from Elon Musk: either explain what they accomplished in a week or face termination. The demand has sparked outrage and pushback from some U.S. agencies, which have different messages for their employees. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the directive is adding to the chaos in the federal government.

A lot more federal workers will be terminated during the weeks ahead.

And every time more federal workers are laid off, the mainstream media will be there to put out stories that are designed to stir up all sorts of negative emotions.

Meanwhile, it appears that we are rapidly approaching a major showdown in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, it was being reported that the Iranians have instituted a state of high alert at the sites where their nuclear program is being developed…

Iran has put its defence systems around its nuclear sites on high alert amid fears of an attack by Israel and the US, The Telegraph has learnt. According to two high-level government sources, the Islamic Republic has also been bolstering defences around key nuclear and missile sites, which include the deployment of additional air defence system launchers. Officials say the measures are in response to growing concerns of potential joint military action by Israel and the United States.

The Iranians aren’t just being paranoid.

U.S. and Israeli officials have both been openly talking about the possibility of bombing Iran, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that his nation will soon “finish the job”…

On Monday, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said with Mr Trump’s support, his government would “finish the job” with Iran. Analysts say it is unlikely Israel would be able to destroy Iran’s nuclear programme without receiving help from the United States. Mr Trump has expressed a preference for making a deal with Tehran but has also made it clear that he is considering US military action if negotiations fail.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu would both prefer for Iran to willingly give up their nuclear program.

But that simply is not going to happen.

Instead, the Iranians have accelerated their pursuit of nuclear weapons, and they are now developing delivery systems “with a 1,800‑mile range that could reach Europe”…

Iran has allegedly been covertly developing nuclear weapons with a 1,800‑mile range that could reach Europe using North Korean designs, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The Telegraph in Britain reported Sunday that details provided by the NCRI indicate that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is expanding its warhead program at two sites disguised as communication satellite launch facilities. The facilities, controlled by Iran’s nuclear weapons division – the Organisation for Advanced Defence Research (SPND) – are reportedly expediting missile production.

Most of the facilities where Iran’s nuclear program are being developed are deep underground.

It will take an absolutely massive bombing campaign to take them out.

Once that happens, the entire Middle East will go completely nuts.

So keep a very close eye on Iran.

We are also being told that once Israel’s military campaign in Gaza resumes we will be “astonished by its power, precision, and lethality”…

Israeli Treasury Minister and Cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich: “When the time comes to resume operations in Gaza, you will be astonished by its power, precision, and lethality. I can say with full confidence that the IDF is actively preparing for this under the leadership of incoming Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, following a clear directive we are spearheading—backed unequivocally by President Trump.”

There will be so much death and destruction in the Middle East in the months ahead.

For now, the situation in Ukraine is receiving far more attention. After quite a bit of squabbling, a mineral rights deal between the United States and Ukraine is being finalized, and apparently we could soon witness a signing ceremony…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the White House on Friday amid reports he is finalizing a mineral rights access deal with the Trump administration. President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday that he heard Zelensky was visiting on Friday, “and certainly it’s OK with me if he’d like to” – as cited in The Hill and other outlets. “Without the United States and its money and its military equipment, this war would have been over in a very short period of time,” Trump said in the remarks. Apparently Zelensky finally acquiesced after the negotiating teams reached agreement on a final draft that does not include a US demand that it would have rights to $500 billion in future revenue.

As I discussed yesterday, this deal definitely does not make a peace deal with the Russians more likely.

Of course even before this deal came together it appeared that any sort of a peace deal would be nearly impossible to pull off. In fact, the Russians have just reiterated their position that no European “peacekeepers” will be allowed in Ukraine under any circumstances…

The Kremlin, asked about an assertion by U.S. President Donald Trump that Russia was open to European peacekeepers being deployed in Ukraine, referred reporters to an earlier statement that such a move would be unacceptable to Moscow. Russia has repeatedly said it opposes having NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying last week that Moscow would view that as a “direct threat” to Russia’s sovereignty, even if the troops operated there under a different flag.

Switching gears, we are being told that a new “mystery disease” that has already killed dozens of people has just erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo…

An unknown illness has killed over 50 people in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to doctors in the central African nation and the World Health Organization. The interval between the onset of symptoms and death has been just 48 hours in the majority of cases, and “that’s what’s really worrying,” Serge Ngalebato, medical director of Bikoro Hospital, a regional monitoring center, told The Associated Press on Monday. The latest disease outbreak in Congo began on Jan. 21, and 419 cases had been recorded as of Monday, including 53 deaths.

So far, all of the tests that have been done have ruled out Ebola and the Marburg virus, but some of the tests did come back positive for malaria…

All samples have been negative for Ebola and other hemorrhagic diseases like Marburg, though some samples were positive for malaria.

Here in the United States, the bird flu is causing all sorts of chaos.

The retail price of eggs jumped 15.2 percent in January, and this month the wholesale price of eggs reached an all-time record high of $7.56 per dozen…

Monday’s print of the Urner Barry Egg Index EBP shows wholesale prices jumped to $7.56, a new record high. Since late Decemeber, wholesale prices have jumped to new record highs by the week, with reports of egg shortages nationwide.

We have never seen anything like this before, and it is now being projected that egg prices will increase by a total of 41 percent this year…

Egg prices are at an all-time high and expected to get even worse for consumers, according to a new U.S. Department of Agriculture projection. The USDA’s latest outlook predicts egg prices will increase 41% in 2025 as a widespread bird flu outbreak continues to devastate egg-laying chicken flocks. Tuesday’s updated forecast is more than double the 20% jump in egg prices the USDA projected for 2025 a month ago.

Even with such high prices, we are still witnessing shortages all over the country.

In fact, things have gotten so bad that some retailers have started to limit the number of eggs that each customer can purchase…

Amazon-owned Whole Foods posted signs on its shelves notifying customers that they can only buy three cartons of eggs at one time. “We are currently experiencing difficulty sourcing eggs that meet our strict animal welfare standards,” a sign posted at one of its stores in New York City read. Kroger previously confirmed to FOX Business that some banner divisions are also limiting egg sales. At stores where limits are in place, the company is asking customers to only buy two dozen eggs per trip.

And Denny’s has actually begun to implement “a temporary surcharge” on every meal that includes eggs…

Denny’s has implemented a temporary surcharge to every meal that includes eggs, the company confirmed in an emailed statement to USA TODAY Tuesday. The company said the pricing decision is “market-by-market, and restaurant-by-restaurant due to the regional impacts of the egg shortage,” and because the situation is fluid, it has declined to release specific details on which of its over 1,300 locations would be affected.

We are being told that conditions will eventually go back to normal.

But what if they don’t?

This bird flu pandemic has already been with us for three years, and it is now worse than it has ever been.

At the same time, prices for other key staples are also going through the roof.

Just look at what is happening to the price of coffee. If you can believe it, the cost of Arabica beans has jumped 25 percent just since the beginning of 2025…

Another grocery price hike is brewing – this time for coffee lovers. The cost of arabica coffee beans has surged 25 percent since the start of 2025, and experts say Americans will soon feel the impact. A pound of arabica beans – used to make three in five cups of US coffee – hit $4 by mid-February.

Nothing that I have discussed in this article is normal.

And nobody can deny the fact that chaos is breaking out all around us.

But most people still seem to think that the problems that we are facing will magically disappear and that wonderful times are ahead of us.

You can believe that if you want, but it won’t change what is coming.

