Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
2h

Cycles. I lived in the mountains near Colorado Springs growing up. Every spring we would get heavy snow which would knock out the power for several days. We hand a big fireplace, a propane space heater and we could put everything in the fridge and freezer outside. We all thought it was wonderful.

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Commissioner777's avatar
Commissioner777
1h

The answer to the very first question is that it’s because the Tribulation has started.

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