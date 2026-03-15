Why are so many crazy things happening all at once? I have been writing a lot about the chaos that has erupted in the Middle East, and now chaos is erupting all over America. Just when you thought that the craziest winter ever was coming to end, a “megastorm” has formed right over the middle of the country. This “Megastorm” is spawning blizzards, thunderstorms, wildfires and tornadoesover a very large stretch of the country…

A rapidly-intensifying megastorm is slamming the United States, unleashing blizzards, violent thunderstorms and raging wildfires while grounding thousands of flights and knocking out power across multiple states. The bomb cyclone has already triggered travel chaos across the Midwest, with thousands of flights delayed or canceled at major hubs including Chicago and Minneapolis as dangerous winter weather spreads east. Meteorologists warn the storm could affect nearly 200 million people across the central and eastern United States, bringing widespread outages, severe storms and hazardous travel as it moves toward the Atlantic coast. Tornado warnings have already been issued in parts of Kentucky as forecasters warn the system could bring damaging winds and possible overnight tornadoes.

Extremely violent storms of this magnitude were quite rare when I was growing up.

But in our day and time they have become quite common.

I couldn’t imagine getting 30 inches of snow in the month of March, but we are being told that this storm will bring between 20 and 30 inches of snow to a number of counties in the state of Wisconsin…

Between 20 and 30 inches of snow and 50 mph winds could blast Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, northern and southern Marinette, northern and southern Oconto, Door, Marathon, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, and Shawano counties through Sunday. The weather is expected to cause whiteout conditions and “difficult to impossible” travel conditions until Monday afternoon. Manitowoc, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Brown, and Outagamie counties are forecast to get up to 20 inches of snow, ice accumulations, and winds reaching 50 mph throughout Sunday and Monday, before eventually dying out on Monday afternoon. Portage, Waushara, Wood, and Waupaca counties could get between 13 and 22 inches of snow and sleet and 50 mph winds, “resulting in blizzard conditions” until Monday afternoon, prompting the NWS to advise people to “consider delaying all travel.”

What a nightmare.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles could see triple digit temperatures this week, and Hawaii is being absolutely pummeled by historic flooding…

While the Midwest battles blizzards and wildfire danger, record-breaking heat is building across parts of the West, where hundreds of daily temperature records could be threatened. Downtown Los Angeles could reach 101°F on Tuesday, forecasters said. Meanwhile Hawaii has been battered by heavy rain and flooding, leaving more than 53,000 homes and businesses without power and forcing schools and government offices to close.

Almost every part of the nation is getting hit right now.

Why is that?

In Nebraska, there are three colossal wildfires that are currently racing across the state.

To say that these wildfires are voracious would be a tremendous understatement.

The destruction that we have witnessed so far is staggering, but this story is not even close to over because at this stage the fires are zero percent contained…

Three major wildfires, including the largest one in Nebraska history, have burned around 600,000 acres of land in central and western Nebraska and remained 0% contained on Sunday after killing one person, officials said. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has declared a state of emergency, freeing up additional resources to battle the blazes. Pillen has also deployed Nebraska National Guard troops to assist local firefighters. Two Nebraska Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters are also working to fight the blazes, officials said.

We aren’t supposed to see fires of this magnitude in the state of Nebraska in the month of March.

But we are.

The largest fire originated in Morrill County, and so far it has burned over 450,000 acres…

The largest is the Morrill County Fire, burning north of Nebraska Highway 92 between Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Lake McConaughy. Officials say the blaze was likely sparked by an electrical fire caused by powerful winds. As of Saturday morning, the fire had already scorched more than 450,000 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Nebraska’s history. A second blaze, the Cottonwood Fire in Lincoln County, is burning south of Interstate 80 near Brady and Gothenburg, while the Road 203 Fire is burning within the Nebraska National Forest south of Halsey and Dunning.

Up to this point in 2026, the number of wildfires in the U.S. and the number of acres burned are both nearly twice as high as the 10 year average.

Needless to say, this year is not off to a good start at all.

In Texas, very small creatures known as “blue dragons” are starting to wash up on certain beaches…

There are dragons at the beach in Texas. They’re not fire-breathing, but they do pack a punch. Jace Tunnell with the Harte Research Institute posted images of the blue dragons on Facebook on Tuesday, saying he found around 20 in a short stretch of the beach at North Padre Island and Mustang Island. Blue glaucus, known more commonly as a blue dragon, is a type of nudibranch or sea slug. “These tiny creatures are absolutely stunning — but do NOT touch them,” the Facebook post reads.

It is very rare to encounter these critters on Texas soil.

So why are they making an appearance now?

Has something changed?

Is this a bad sign?

The experts don’t seem to know.

Without a doubt, these blue dragons are very beautiful.

But do not touch them, because they can sting the living daylights out of you.

Before I end this article, I wanted to mention what has been going on at two of the most important supervolcanoes in the world.

According to scientists, the ground underneath a large portion of the Yellowstone supervolcano has risen by approximately an inch since July 2025…

“What makes Yellowstone really spectacular is all that hydrothermal activity, the seismicity, the ground rising and falling, the gases that are coming out,” says Mike Poland, the scientist in charge at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. He says scientists have been watching a large uplift, a bulge, that stretches around 20 miles on the northern rim of the caldera in the area around Gibbon Falls. It’s risen about an inch since last July. “It is a sign of some pretty dramatic changes happening deep underground. The source of this is 10 miles deep, so there’s a lot of rock between there and the surface, but it still has the energy to push the surface up—even if it’s only about an inch that is still impressive,” he says.

This is alarming, but those that work at Yellowstone do not believe that any sort of an eruption is imminent.

Personally, I am far more concerned about what has been happening at the Campi Flegrei supervolcano in southern Italy.

It has been getting hit by thousands of earthquakes in recent months, and last week a magnitude 6.0 earthquake rattled the region…

A powerful earthquake shook the waters off southern Italy in the early hours of Tuesday morning, rattling communities along one of Europe’s most seismically active coastlines and drawing immediate attention from geologists and emergency officials monitoring the region. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the Tyrrhenian Sea at 12:03 a.m. Central European time, with its epicenter located approximately 10 miles southeast of Sant’Angelo, a coastal town situated on the island of Ischia — one of the volcanic islands that sit in the Gulf of Naples, just off the southwestern tip of the Italian mainland.

As I have documented in previous articles, a full-blown eruption of the Campi Flegrei supervolcano would throw vast amounts of material into the upper atmosphere.

We would potentially be facing a “volcanic winter” that could last for years, and in such a scenario hundreds of millions of people could easily starve to death.

So yes, I am watching the Campi Flegrei supervolcano very, very closely.

We have witnessed such a terrifying series of natural disasters all over the globe in recent years.

But most of the population still appears to be convinced that everything is just fine and that things will return to normal eventually.

It would be wonderful if they were correct, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.