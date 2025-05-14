Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
8h

How did western civilization ever survive and enter the 21st century without smartphones? I don't even own a phone as I'm retired and live alone and have no use for a phone or need to foolishly squander money on a service I'll never use. My adult children contact me via email is. It's still free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
10m

Mobile devices are also deadly weapons, as the Israelis proved with remote detonation of them in the hands of declared foes. Tesla (and otherhybrids or electric-only) vehicles are flash fires waiting to happen and emit huge amounts of radiation to those who are driving and riding in them. The electromagnetic frequencies that we're all bathed in from satellites, cell towers (part of the kill box apparatus) the devices in our homes and automobiles (vehicles actually include an event recorded in them as well -- kind of like a black box that has a record of significant events for that vehicle) - the dirty electricity (Alternating Current is hazardous to our health -- direct current was ousted in favor of it when both co-existed at the turn of the century), the radio waves, the smart meters, etc... We are literally participating in our own demise for "convenience" (the same "convenience" that has murdered over 60 million children in what should be the safest place in the universe -- the mother's womb) and because we're hooked on doomscrolling and getting positive feedback on our clever pictures, posts & witty banter. We're so accustomed to technological media as an intermediary in our exchanges with other humans (and androids/bots/AI-based services) that the next step into transhumanism/posthumanism is going to happen before we can even recognize it for what it is -- since people are already married to their electronic devices and can't "live" without them....having them embedded with everyone tied to a "hive mind" overseen by AI, -- it sounds dystopic but we're here. ANd they made us feel like we can't live without it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture