Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
2h

My son lives a little north of San Francisco and they felt nothing. I don't think most people fear earthquakes any more than we do tornadoes. When we have tornadoes I usually goes out on our front porch.

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Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
2h

A significant percentage of the land area in the Coachella Valley of Riverside County, California is below sea level. Moreover, there exists today a sea level salt bathtub ring on the desert mountains behind Palm Springs that proves, at one time, Palm Springs was under water. Located at the Southern portions of the San Andreas Fault is the Salton Sea - and is 200 ft. below sea level.

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