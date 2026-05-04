Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Popeye's avatar
Popeye
3h

I surely hope you are pointing to the real problem for California and that is the governor plus the democrats. With all their BS with the green new deal and the extremist this was bound to happen. You better check the status of oil refineries that provide fuel for California to check on their status!

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Bill Fitzer's avatar
Bill Fitzer
3hEdited

We need to finish this war now. Quit stopping to allow Iran to dig out and reposition weapons. Bomb them back to the stoneage.

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