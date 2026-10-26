I can’t recall a time when we have had so many important elections so close to one another. Needless to say, the election in Brazil did not go as many of the experts were anticipating. So please keep that in mind as I share forecasts and projections in this article. Forecasts and projections can be wrong. But I do think that the numbers that I am about to discuss do tell us some very interesting things. Voters in the United States and Israel are about to make some extremely important decisions, and those decisions could have enormous implications for all of us.