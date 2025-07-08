Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
1h

M Snyder wrote: "The largest earthquake so far has been a magnitude 1.7."

Google says: "The minimum Richter scale value for an earthquake that can be felt by humans is generally around magnitude 2.5 to 3.0, although this can vary based on location, soil conditions, and individual perception. Earthquakes below magnitude 2.0 are typically too small to be felt and are only detectable by seismographs."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nelson Sweetman's avatar
Nelson Sweetman
2h

Micheal I always look forward to your reporting biblical events as the Pre-Trib is so near 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture