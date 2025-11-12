A G4 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued, and we are being told that the Earth is going to be hit. But at this hour we do not know how bad it will be or how much damage will be done. We are being told that scientists won’t know the intensity of the solar storm that is heading our way until it is a million miles from our planet. If the storm is much more powerful than expected, we will have less than an hour to prepare. In such a short period of time, there would be little that we could do to protect our power grids. So hopefully this solar storm will turn out to be relatively minor, because we are completely and utterly unprepared for another Carrington Event.

On Tuesday morning, the Sun unleashed an X5.1 solar flare.

It was the most powerful solar flare that we have seen in 2025…

The sun erupted in spectacular fashion this morning (Nov. 11), unleashing a major X5.1-class solar flare, the strongest of 2025 so far and the most intense since October 2024. The eruption peaked at 5 a.m. EST (1000 GMT) from sunspot AR4274, which has been bursting with activity in recent days.

This was the third day in a row that the Sun has unleashed an X-class flare…

“A flare is an eruption of energy from the sun that generally lasts minutes to hours,” the SWPC explains. The agency has reported multiple solar flares this week, including an X1.7 on Sunday, an X1.2 on Monday, and an X5.1 early Tuesday morning.

It is highly unusual to see X-class flares for three days in a row.

At the same time that the X5.1 solar flare erupted on Tuesday morning, the Sun also unleashed a “fast-moving coronal mass ejection” from the exact same area…

An “energetic” and fast-moving coronal mass ejection, or CME, was hurled out by the sun on Tuesday from the same area as the solar flare. We’ve already seen some CME activity this week with the aforementioned solar flares. When CMEs, essentially “sun burbs” of plasma and magnetic material hurled into space, interact with Earth’s atmosphere, they cause geomagnetic storms.

To say that it is “fast-moving” is quite an understatement in my opinion.

We are being told that material from this coronal mass ejection is moving in our direction at a speed of 1,400 kilometers per second.

That is a blistering pace.

Authorities originally issued a G3 geomagnetic storm watch, but that has now been upgraded to a G4 geomagnetic storm watch…

A rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in place through Wednesday, November 12, when the coronal mass ejection (CME) is expected to arrive at and partially impact Earth by midday. A G4 (Severe) Watch is uncommon, but it is the fourth to be issued so far this solar cycle.

Solar storms are ranked on a five point scale.

So this is a very serious warning.

But the truth is that forecasters really don’t know how powerful this solar storm is going to be yet.

In fact, we are being told that they won’t really know how intense it is “until it arrives 1 million miles from Earth and is observed by the solar wind observatories”…

“The intensity of the CME will not be known with better certainty until it arrives 1 million miles from Earth and is observed by the solar wind observatories at that location,” NWSSPWC said. “It is at that point that any needed Warning decisions can be made by SWPC forecasters.”

By the time this solar storm is a million miles away from us, we will have less than an hour to prepare.

If this storm turns out to be a “nothingburger”, that won’t be a problem.

But if it turns out to be a G5 storm, we will be in very serious trouble.

And apparently there is one model that is indicating that what we are facing is “potential G5 storm material”…

So what would a G5 storm look like?

In 1859, an absolutely enormous solar storm fried telegraph wires all over the country.

That solar storm ultimately became known as “the Carrington Event”.

If a similar solar storm hit us today, the consequences “could be catastrophic”…

If a solar storm comparable to the Carrington Event happened today, the effects could be catastrophic. Electrical grids are especially vulnerable—induced currents can easily overload capacitors and transistors—and that might be just the beginning. Due to cascading effects—one technology being dependent on another—disruptions could affect health care, water and sanitation, the financial industry and more. The worst-case scenario, says Dahl, could involve “a large-scale power outage that could affect a number of states in different areas of the country.” Experts believe that recovering from the most severe solar storm could take a decade and cost trillions of dollars. As a recent op-ed in the Washington Post put it: “One of the greatest threats to global infrastructure comes from the sun … there’s no need to panic. There is, however, a need to prepare.”

In 1859, our society used very little electricity.

Today, we would have no idea how to function if our power grids went down for an extended period of time.

Interestingly, the Space Weather Prediction Center has issued power grid warnings for 11 northern states…

Warnings have been issued for portions of the United States’ electric power grid amid a forecasted severe geomagnetic storm. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued the forecast on Tuesday, saying a geomagnetic storm at a strength of category G4 would cause issues with electrical grids for states poleward of the 45th parallel. States north of that latitude include Oregon, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

If you lose power within the next 24 hours, this will probably be the most likely reason.

Over the years, I have written a lot about how vulnerable our power grids are.

But our politicians refused to spend the money that would have been necessary to harden them.

Now a giant solar storm is racing toward us at a speed of 1,400 kilometers per second.

Will we get lucky, or has our luck just run out?

In less than 24 hours, we will know.

