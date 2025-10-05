Chaos has erupted on the streets of America. We used to talk about civil unrest and political violence as threats that would be coming in the future, but now they have become reality. And of course the domestic terror crisis that we are now dealing with is just one element of “the perfect storm” that we are now facing. As economic conditions continue to deteriorate and as global events continue to go haywire, domestic terrorism will get even worse. The groups that are committing acts of domestic terror are very highly organized, and they are recruiting more crazed lunatics with each passing day.

On Sunday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem dropped a bombshell.

She told Fox News that bounties are being put on the heads of federal law enforcement agents…

During a Sunday interview appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said some federal agents have been targeted amid increasing immigration enforcement throughout the country by having bounties placed on them by “gangs, cartel members and known terrorist organizations.”

How would you feel if a bounty was placed on your head?

According to Noem, there are “specific officers and agents” that have been targeted. The reward for a successful kidnapping is $2,000, and the reward for a successful assassination is $10,000…

“We have specific officers and agents that have bounties that have been put out on their heads. It’s been $2,000 to kidnap them, $10,000 to kill them,” the DHS secretary said. “They’ve released their pictures. They’ve sent them between their networks, and it’s an extremely dangerous situation and unprecedented.”

This is what happens when you allow years of unchecked illegal immigration.

The gangs now outnumber the police in Chicago by more than 10 to 1, and the largest gangs in the Windy City are immensely powerful.

But the Trump administration does not plan to back down.

In fact, Noem is absolutely convinced that the domestic terrorists will be defeated.

The months ahead are going to be crazy, because the violence is getting out of control.

On Saturday, a woman was shot by federal agents after her vehicle was involved in an assault on CBP agents…

Amid escalating tensions in Chicago over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents on Saturday shot and wounded a woman they alleged was part of a convoy of protesters that rammed their vehicles during an “ambush.” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Border Patrol agents opened fire on the woman in self-defense, alleging she was armed with a semiautomatic weapon and was driving one of three vehicles that “cornered” and rammed the CBP agents’ vehicles.

It is being reported that a caravan of 10 vehicles was following federal agents through the streets of Chicago, and at one point things got violent once the agents were cornered…

Amid ongoing immigration enforcement, Noem described a violent incident in Chicago on Saturday that ended with agents shooting a civilian, saying that a caravan of 10 vehicles followed and cornered federal agents on duty. “They had followed them [the agents] and gotten them cornered, pinned them down, and then our agents, when getting out of their cars, they tried to run them over, and had semi-automatic handguns on them to where our agents had to protect themselves, and shots were fired, and an individual ended up in the hospital that was attacking these officers,” Noem said, adding it was a “very dangerous situation.”

What these leftists are doing is insane.

Chasing federal agents through the streets while carrying guns can get you killed.

Marimar Martinez is very fortunate that she was just wounded.

It could have been far worse.

The following is how this very alarming confrontation is being described on the official DHS website…

This morning, Border Patrol law enforcement officers were ambushed by domestic terrorists that rammed federal agents with their vehicles. The woman, Marimar Martinez, driving one of the vehicles, was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and has a history of doxxing federal agents. She took defensive fire from CBP agents and has been discharged from the hospital and is currently in the custody of the FBI. The driver of another vehicle, Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, involved in the ramming has been apprehended by law enforcement. The scene became increasingly violent as more domestic terrorists gathered and began throwing smoke, gas, rocks, and bottles at DHS law enforcement. Another domestic terroristwas arrested for assaulting CBP at the scene. Following JB Prtizker’s refusal to allow local police to help secure the scene, Secretary Noem has deployed special operations teams to restore law and order. As our ICE law enforcement was responding to the shooting, a domestic terrorist followed them and rammed their vehicle in an attempt to run them off the road. This individual has also been arrested and is in HSI custody. An ICE vehicle popped a tire and was subsequently mobbed by domestic terrorists, forcing law enforcement to abandon the vehicle for their own safety. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Several CBP law enforcement officers were sent to the hospital with various injuries.

Did you notice how many times “domestic terrorists” or “domestic terrorist” was used in that press release?

I have highlighted each instance so that you will not miss them.

This is how the federal government now views these nuts.

Needless to say, our laws treat “terrorists” far differently than ordinary criminals.

Following the incident in which Marimar Martinez was shot, radical leftists were filmed hurling rocks and bottles at federal vehicles as they were traveling away from the scene.

I have a feeling that the Windy City is going to be one of the epicenters of political violence for quite some time to come.

Approximately 25 percent of the U.S. population lives within 500 miles of Chicago, and it has one of the largest populations of migrants in the entire nation.

In an attempt to restore order, President Trump is planning to send in National Guard troops…

President Trump pressed ahead Saturday with plans to mobilize federal troops in cities led by Democrats, this time in Illinois, even as a federal judge in Oregon issued a sharply worded order blocking the administration from sending National Guard members to Portland.

In addition, President Trump is deploying National Guard troops from California to the city of Portland…

President Donald Trump sent 300 California National Guard troops to Oregon on Sunday, defying a court order blocking him from deploying Oregon’s own National Guard to patrol Portland in an ongoing White House campaign targeting Democratic cities. On Saturday, U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut in Portland temporarily blocked the Pentagon from sending 200 Oregon National Guard members to protect an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland from protests. She rejected the Pentagon’s claims that Portland faced a “danger of rebellion,” and said “the president’s determination was simply untethered to the facts,” a week after Trump told military leaders that he planned to punish “dangerous” cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York by using them as military training grounds to combat “a war within.”

The ICE facility in Portland has been under siege for months, and there has been complete and utter chaos in the streets in that part of the city this weekend.

The leftists in Portland are a special kind of crazy.

It won’t be easy to get them to back down.

But this is just the beginning. The Trump administration is making it clear that it is going to have zero tolerance for domestic terrorism.

The tragedy that is unfolding right in front of our eyes is not a surprise to anyone that has been following my work for an extended period of time.

The hatred that is now exploding in the streets has been percolating for many years.

Now a time of reckoning has arrived, and it is going to be completely insane.

